Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream sees Unai Emery's side back in EPL action after another Champions League win in midweek — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Saturday (Oct. 26).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Aston Villa fans are in dreamland right now. Unai Emery's team made it three wins from three in the Champions League on Tuesday, brushing aside Bologna 2-0 at Villa Park. Attention now turns back to the EPL, where Villa have made a strong start as they target another top-four finish.

Bournemouth gave Arsenal a bloody nose last weekend, so they should not be underestimated. They have had longer to prepare for this match and their energetic pressing could cause Villa one or two problems. But it is hard to back against Emery's side, who have more strength in depth and are a tough nut to crack at home, having lost just one of their last nine league assignments in front of their own fans.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Bournemouth and watch the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're blacked out from coverage.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide