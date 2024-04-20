Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream will have major implications for the race for the top four spots in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Sunday, April 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Apr. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

The Villains go into the game three points clear of Spurs in fourth place and could make it six with a win. By the end of the weekend, they will have played two games more than their North London rivals. It could hardly be tighter, so a win at home is crucial. Unai Emery’s men will have to recover from a gruelling European night against Lille that went all the way to penalties but their tales are up after another terrific win.

The pressure is off for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth. They have earned 42 points and are guaranteed Premier League football next season. Whether that means they play with more freedom or have one eye on the beach already remains to be seen. Superstar striker Dominic Solanke can cause any defence a problem and will want to keep scoring as he chases the Golden Boot.

A late Ollie Watkins goal secured his side a point back in December, but the Cherries have won on four of the last seven occasions these sides have met in the EPL. They could well take advantage of their opponent’s fatigue and claim another three points.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

