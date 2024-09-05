Argentina vs Chile live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Argentina vs Chile live stream sees the reigning world champions in search of all three points to stay top of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying table – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Argentina vs Chile live stream, date, time and channels The Argentina vs Chile live stream will take place on Friday, September 6.

• Time: 1 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sep 7)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Universo via Sling or FuboTV

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2026 World Cup is still 21 months away, but South America's marathon qualification tournament is well under way. With six teams from the continent set to qualify for the enlarged competition automatically, Argentina are sitting pretty in top spot ahead of matchday seven. They have won five of their six games up to now, conceding only two goals along the way. Chile have work to do. They're eighth in the 10-team table with just one win in six.

Chile will be pleased to note that Argentina will have to make do without Lionel Messi this time. The Inter Miami star is nursing an injury. Paulo Dybala has earned a recall to Lionel Scaloni's squad, but Angel Di Maria called time on his international career after the Copa America in the summer.

Chile have a rebuild in front of them. With former stalwarts like Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez no longer part of the squad, they are attempting to move on from their golden generation. Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Argentina vs Chile live stream wherever you.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile for free

You can watch an Argentina vs Chile live stream for FREE via the SBS On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Argentina vs Chile and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On-demand and enjoy!

How to watch Argentina vs Chile in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Chile live stream on Universo with Spanish commentary, which may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV - and the best news is you can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo. After the trial period has elapsed, the subscription costs $10 per month.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Universo and lots more for sports fans to enjoy. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Argentina vs Chile by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC (selected markets). New subscribers often get a discount on their first month. Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo, costs just $10 per month after a seven-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Universo.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Argentina vs Chile live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Argentina vs Chile in Canada

Unfortunately, there are no Argentina vs Chile live streams available in Canada right now. We will update this page if the game becomes available.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Argentina vs Chile in New Zealand?

Again, there are no listings for Argentina vs Chile in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

