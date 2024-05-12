How to watch ‘Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 from anywhere

It's been forever since we last saw vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) tear each other to shreds in this hugely popular TV adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel. And with Lestat now left for dead, Louis and the fledgling vampire Claudia have absconded to war-torn Paris, where new dangers await them. But the memory of Lestat still looms large.

Find out how to watch “Interview with the Vampire” season 2 online, as per our guide below, and stream the gripping gothic horror from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Created by Rolin Jones for AMC, the story of three vampires doomed to eternal life was a dark, ghoulishly flamboyant hit when it debuted in 2022, nominated for multiple awards and also the “Best Reviewed Horror Series” of that year according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Anderson and Reid are back as the immortal Louis and Lestat, although the role of Claudia has been recast with actress Delainey Hayles (ITV’s “Too Close”, the BBC’s “Holby City”) playing the perpetually 14-year-old fledgling. Meanwhile, Eric Bogosian returns as Daniel Molloy, the middle-aged journalist learning more about Louis' life story and trying to separate truth from outright lies.

Season one left viewers on a spectacularly gory cliffhanger. Desperate to be free of her controlling maker, Claudia planned to murder Lestat and contrived an excuse to throw a lavish Mardi Gras ball.

After gorging himself on the arsenic-tainted attendees, Lestat was left for dead – although, due to Louis' lingering affection for the man, allowed to subsist on rats in the city cemetery. We also discovered that Louis’s familiar Rashid was – gasp! – actually 514-year-old vampire Armand (Assad Zaman).

The latest episodes will explore Louis and Armand’s initial meeting and romance, as Louis tells Daniel about his gloomy adventures in Europe, where he and Claudia rebuild their lives with the Théâtre des Vampires – a coven led by the distrustful Santiago (played by “Jupiter’s Legacy”’s Ben Daniels). Yet Lestat’s indomitable presence continues to haunt Louis’s heart and mind.

Excited for the return of this gory gothic romance? Then read on below, where we explain how to watch “Interview with the Vampire” season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch ‘Interview with the Vampire' season 2 for FREE in New Zealand

Great news! Not only is the hit horror series back for a second season, but viewers in New Zealand can watch “Interview with the Vampire” season two online FREE with TVNZ Plus. The series begins airing from Monday, May 13 at 5 p.m. NZST – in line with its release in the U.S..

A Kiwi traveling abroad? You can stream “Interview with the Vampire” season 2 free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN. You’ll find full details on how to do that just below.

Watch ‘Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Interview with the Vampire” through your usual subscription?

You can continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows when you download a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.



Watch ‘Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 in the U.S.

U.S. viewers can watch “Interview with the Vampire" season 2 every Sunday from May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. There will be eight episodes in total, airing weekly as detailed in our release schedule, below.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.



If you're away from home when "Interview with the Vampire" season 2 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.





How to watch ‘Interview with the Vampire' season 2 on AMC Plus

Looking to stream "Interview with the Vampire" season 2 online? You can catch new episodes every Sunday in the U.S. with an AMC Plus subscription.

AMC Plus gives you the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

Watch ‘Interview with the Vampire' season 2 in Canada

In Canada, you can stream "Interview with the Vampire" season 2 at the same time as your American friends (every Sunday) on AMC Plus. A monthly subscription costs CA$6.99 a month.

Americans travelling in the Great North looking to watch the gothic vampire drama overseas can use a VPN to stream as you would back home.

Can I watch 'Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 in the U.K.?

It’s not looking good for U.K. viewers. While the freshman season of “Interview with the Vampire” is currently available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer, it didn’t debut until a year after its American release. There’s been no official U.K. date announced for season 2, so we’d expect a similarly lengthy wait before the new season lands.

A U.S. resident currently traveling in the U.K.? A VPN will let you stream the show through your normal service, just as if you were back home.

Watch 'Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 in Australia

Prepare for more blood-sucking antics Down Under. You can watch “Interview with the Vampire” season 2 on AMC Plus in Australia, with new episodes expected to arrive from Monday, May 13. A subscription is AU$8.99 a month, but new users are entitled to a 7-day free trial first.

If you're an American citizen traveling around Australia, a VPN will let you connect to your home services, and so stream your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Everything you need to know about 'Interview with the Vampire' season 2

Episode 1 – "What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned": Sunday, May 12

Sunday, May 12 Episode 2 – "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death": Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19 Episode 3 – "No Pain": Sunday, May 26

Sunday, May 26 Episode 4 – "I Want You More Than Anything in the World": Sunday, June 2

Sunday, June 2 Episode 5 – "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape": Sunday, June 9

Sunday, June 9 Episode 6 – "Like the Light by Which God Made the World [...]": Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Episode 7 – "I Could Not Prevent It": Sunday, June 23

Sunday, June 23 Episode 8 – Title TBC: Sunday, June 30

'Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast of 'Interview with the Vampire’ season 2? Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Luke Brandon Field as the young Daniel Molloy

David Costabile as Leonard

Assad Zaman as Armand

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

Bally Gill as Rashid

What can we expect from 'Interview with the Vampire’ season 2? The official synopsis from AMC reads: “The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Where can you watch season 2 of ‘Interview with the Vampire’? Returning hit series “Interview with the Vampire” is available through AMC or on AMC Plus in the U.S., beginning Sunday, May 12. It’s also available via AMC Plus in Canada and Australia, while those in New Zealand can enjoy every episode of “Interview with the Vampire” season 2 completely free on TVNZ Plus.