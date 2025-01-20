This crime drama show just landed in the Prime Video top 10 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re looking for an easy binge-watch to start your week, “Wild Cards” might be just what you’re looking for. The first season of this crime drama was added to Prime Video at the beginning of the month and has steadily climbed the ranks to land in the No. 3 spot on the top 10 shows list (as of January 20).

Despite its growing popularity on the streamer, “Wild Cards” might not be well-known to many viewers, likely due to its origins as a Canadian show. While season 2 is airing in Canada, U.S. audiences can catch the new season starting February 5 on The CW via Fubo. With its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, this charming crime drama seems like an enjoyable watch.

Fans of crime dramas like “Castle,” “High Potential,” and “On Call” (also in Prime Video’s top 10) will likely find “Wild Cards” a worthy addition to their watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and why it could be your next watch on the streaming service.

What is ‘Wild Cards’ about?

“Wild Cards” is a crime drama that follows Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a detective demoted to the maritime unit, and Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a seasoned con woman. Their paths cross when Ellis is tasked with transporting Max, who, while awaiting booking, helps him crack a major case involving the mayor's friends.

Recognizing their undeniable chemistry and complementary skills, Ellis and Mitchell are given an unusual opportunity for redemption: If they team up to crack cases, Cole could reclaim his status as a detective, and Max could avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

Should you stream ‘Wild Cards’ on Prime Video?

If you’re looking for a crime drama with a good dose of humor and some intriguing cases, “Wild Cards” is worth checking out. It earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (but keep in mind that’s from only five reviews), so the critics who watched it enjoyed it, and audiences seem to agree, giving it a solid 82%.

Arezou Amin from Collider said: “It's not their diverging approaches to crime-solving that will keep audiences coming back each week, but instead the chemistry between the leads, which is by far the strongest part of the show.”

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills Courier’s Neely Swanson agrees with their chemistry: “Nothing new here, but the leads, Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis and Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchel, are charming, easy on the eyes, and really deliver the comic timing necessary when working a well-worn path.”

Anna Govert from Pasta Magazine was impressed by its simple nature: “Buoyed by a palpable adoration for this specific subgenre married with a crackling chemistry between the series’ adorably charismatic leads, Wild Cards has yet to quite reach the heights of its predecessors, but it’s a damn good time anyway.”

Of course, even though the score is 100%, some critics online expressed a differing opinion. Common Sense Media’s Stephanie Morgan put it simply: “This is a police procedural that struggles to deliver a convincing narrative, with characters who feel more like caricatures than real people.”

So judging by the reviews, and the fact it’s currently trending on Prime Video, “Wild Cards” seems like a fun watch for those who love binge-able crime dramas. If you’re not feeling it though, you can stream these new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes instead.

Stream “Wild Cards” season 1 on Prime Video now. Season 2 will premiere in the U.S. on The CW on Wednesday, February 5.