5 new to Prime Video movies to stream right now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

January has arrived, and it's brought a whole new batch of quality movies to Prime Video. The streaming service is home to some seriously good entertainment, and this month's no different. In fact, what's particularly surprising about Prime Video's Jan. 2025 movie selection is just how broad the selection is.

Even with that 90% Rotten Tomatoes threshold (which generally indicates a movie's worth your time) in place, the range of releases is impressive. This month, Prime Video subscribers can enjoy everything from a classic comedy caper and an intense thriller to an animated adventure that's fun for the whole family.

Here are five new to Prime Video movies that you should make time to stream this month. And if you want to see more of what's on offer this January, make sure to read our complete guide to everything new on Prime Video this month.

'Captain Phillips' (2013)

CAPTAIN PHILLIPS - Official International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Paul Greengrass' "Captain Phillips" is quite possibly one of the most tense thrillers I've ever seen. This gripping watch is based on the real 2009 hijacking of the Maersk Alabama container vessel, captained by Richard Phillips (played here by Tom Hanks).

Despite the crew's efforts, a small group of Somali pirates led by Abduwali Muse (Barkhad Abdi) manages to climb aboard and take the vessel hostage. What follows is a nail-biting, twisting thriller that constantly ratchets up the tension, as Phillips does his best to negotiate with the hijackers to ensure the crew's safety. If you're after an intense Prime Video watch, this is it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Prime Video now

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Ten years on, there's still plenty of viewers hoping we'll one day see that oft-rumored "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel. Why? Because the original movie's just that good.

This blockbuster sci-fi effort locks PR man Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) in a "Groundhog Day" style time loop on the front line of humanity's battle with an invading alien force known as the Mimics. Constantly reliving the same day under the stewardship of Sergeant Rita Vrtaski (Emily Blunt), Cage learns how to fight the aliens and unpicks more of the mystery of how he's stuck reliving the same fight day after day, with the aim of breaking free. Action-packed, fresh, and fun, "Edge of Tomorrow" is the perfect watch for any Prime Video subscribers looking for some sci-fi action this month.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Prime Video now

'Some Like it Hot' (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959) Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a classic to watch this month? You can't get much better than "Some Like It Hot". Billy Wilder's seminal Roaring Twenties-set comic watch sees musicians Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) disguising themselves as women and taking up with an all-girl band that includes Marilyn Monroe to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob massacre.

Cue a fast-paced screwball romp that never stops doling out gags and twists. Zippy, brilliantly performed and always entertaining, it's worth revisiting no matter how many times you've seen it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch on Prime Video now

'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Before bringing us the animated "Spider-Verse" movies, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller helmed "The LEGO Movie," another brilliant animated caper.

In others' hands, it could well have ended up being a fairly disposable family comedy, but this often hilarious adventure truly is fun for the whole family. Packed full of brilliant gags, for more charm than you might expect and impeccably animated, "The LEGO Movie" sees viewers accompanying everyday construction worker Emmet (Chris Pratt) on a colorful, creative adventure alongside the "Master Builders."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch on Prime Video now

'The Social Network' (2010)

THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer [2010] (HD) - YouTube Watch On

David Fincher's "The Social Network" is a biographical movie penned by Aaron Sorkin that delves into the life of Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and details how his website came to be.

If you've avoided "the Facebook movie" in the past, then I'm here to tell you it's way more than that. This is an impeccably crafted, suspenseful, and shocking drama that's far more about the founder and the friends (and enemies) he made while making his social media platform a success.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch on Prime Video now