How to watch 'Wild Cards' season 2 online – stream the cop drama from anywhere, release date, start time

Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Cole (Giacomo Gianniotti) are back, but after last season’s thrilling finale, there’s some making up to do. Here's how to watch "Wild Cards" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Wild Cards' Season 2 date, time, channel "Wild Cards" Season 2 premiered in Canada on January 8. It'll arrive later in the U.S., on February 5, 2025.

• FREE — Watch now: CBC Gem (Canada)

• U.S. — The CW (via Fubo) | CWTV (Feb. 5)

The debut outing of the show saw Max land herself in jail after her latest con went wrong. However, a talent for deducing the next steps of some of the other denizens of Vancouver’s criminal underworld soon caught the eye of Detective Cole Ellis. Thus began a classic odd couple pairing between cop and criminal.

The season one finale left us on a tantalising cliffhanger as a betrayed Cole sought to arrest Max for her part in a multi-million dollar jewel heist. However, things took a turn when she revealed she had discovered the identity of Cole’s brother’s murderer. Season two sees the pair once again assigned to work together, but with their dynamic forever changed, the pair are going to have to navigate their trust issues if they’re to stop a new network of high-speed robbers.

As if Morgan and Gianniotti's scintillating pairing wasn’t enough, some big names are set to joining the cast this season. Martin Sheen is onboard as Jonathan Ashford, a conman who has history with Max while Ally Sheedy plays Rose, a no-nonsense ranch owner. Also look out for WWE wrestler Tony D’Angelo as criminal mastermind Jaws.

Ready for another season of crackling criminal/cop chemistry? Read on to find out how to watch "Wild Cards" Season 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Wild Cards' Season 2 for free in Canada

"Wild Cards" season 2 can be streamed for free in Canada on CBC Gem. Episode 1 is available now, with further episodes landing every Wednesday. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock CBC Gem with a VPN.

Watch 'Wild Cards' Season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Wild Cards" Season 2 should be available to Canadians no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to CBC Gem and watch "Wild Cards" season 2.

Watch around the world

How to watch 'Wild Cards' season 2 in the U.S.

"Wild Cards" Season 2 will premiere in the U.S. on The CW on Wednesday, February 5.

You'll also be able to stream new episodes for FREE without cable via The CW website and app with new episodes land the day after the episode airs on TV, every Thursday, from February 6.

Cord cutters can also watch "Wild Cards" on The CW online thanks to several live TV streaming options, including Fubo, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're a U.S. viewer abroad, you can still watch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.S. from the list and heading to The CW to watch as normal.

Can I watch 'Wild Cards' Season 2 in the U.K.?

British viewers are still waiting for season 1 of "Wild Cards" to arrive, so it's unlikely season 2 will land in Blighty anytime soon.

That said, if you are Canadian in the U.K. on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock CBC Gem.

Can I watch 'Wild Cards' season 2 in Australia?

Season 1 of "Wild Cards" can be streamed totally free in Oz on 9Now, however there's currently no word on when the new batch of episodes might arrive.

If you are a Canadian abroad Down Under and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access CBC Gem as usual.

All you need to know about 'Wild Cards' season 2

Wild Cards | Season 2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Wild Cards" season 2 premiered on CBC Gem on Wednesday, January 8 in Canada. It'll arrive on The CW in the U.S. on Wednesday, February 5. Release dates outside of North America are TBC.

'Wild Cards' season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: "Con in 60 Seconds" – Wednesday, January 8

Wednesday, January 8 Episode 2: "Once a Con a Time in the West" – Wednesday, January 15

Wednesday, January 15 Episode 3: "The Lorne Identity" – Wednesday, January 22

Wednesday, January 22 Episode 4: TBC – Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 29 Episode 5: TBC – Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 5 Episode 6: TBC – Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 12 Episode 7: TBC – Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 19 Episode 8: TBC – Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Episode 9: TBC – Wednesday, March 5

Wednesday, March 5 Episode 10: TBC – Wednesday, March 12

Who is in the 'Wild Cards' season 2 cast?

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell

Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis

Jason Priestley as George Graham

Terry Chen as Chief Li

Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo

Martin Sheen as Joseph Edwards

Ally Sheedy as Rose Pruett

Marie Avgeropoulos as Nadia Evans

Tony D’Angelo as Jaws

Katie Findlay as Maddy

What can viewers expect from 'Wild Cards' season 2? The official synopsis from CBC reads: "Wild Cards is a crime show with a comedic twist that follows the duo of a by-the-book detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), and a spirited, clever con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). They find themselves in an unlikely partnership, each using their unique skills to solve crimes in Vancouver, B.C."

