One of the most intense thrillers I’ve ever watched is free on Prime Video — and it’s Ryan Reynolds’ best movie

I’m not one for silence when the credits start rolling. The moment a movie finishes, I typically begin reeling off my initial thoughts to whoever I’m watching with (or if I’m watching a movie alone, I’ll send a hurried string of messages to a colleague). But “Buried” was a special case. I can still recall watching this thriller in theaters more than a decade ago and when it finished, sitting in total silence waiting for my heart rate to return to a normal rhythm.

“Buried” sees Ryan Reynolds play a man in a truly desperate situation, and from the get-go, the stakes are so high that the tension levels border on unbearable. It’s one of the most effective thriller movies I’ve ever watched, and a clear standout in Reynolds filmography. Right now, you can watch the 2011 movie for free on Prime Video, though you’ll have to tolerate a few pesky advertisements. But that’s a small price to enjoy this suspenseful movie.

If you’re looking for a thriller movie that will stay with you long after the credits roll, “Buried” deserves to be on your watchlist. Just be warned it’s an intensely claustrophobic movie, so steer clear if you can’t handle tight spaces. Here’s what you need to know about “Buried."

What is ‘Buried’ about?

Paul Conroy (Ryan Reynolds) is a man in a truly desperate situation. An American truck driver working in Iraq, Paul awakes disoriented and in pitch-black darkness. After fumbling for a nearby lighter, he realizes he’s trapped in a wooden coffin and has been buried alive with seemingly no means of escape, and his limited supply of air is set to run out sooner rather than later.

However, he’s been trapped alongside a working cellphone, which gives him a precious lifeline and a way to contact the outside world. Paul manages to contact the head of a U.S. department dedicated to freeing hostages. But with rapidly time running out, Paul desperately seeks a way out of his truly unimaginable predicament in this intense and claustrophobic thriller.

‘Buried’ will bring you to the edge of your seat

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Buried’s” central hook is that the entire movie takes place within a single location: A coffin. We don’t see Paul’s capture on screen, instead, the movie opens with him waking up in the wooden box. This results in a truly nerve-shredding sense of tension from the very get-go. Much like Paul, viewers also yearn to see sunlight once more and escape this nightmare.

Director Rodrigo Cortés does a fantastic job utilizing such a cramped environment, and “Buried” really does play up the fear of being trapped in such a small space. A sequence in which a deadly scorpion crawls into the coffin through a crack in the wood is particularly effective as Paul attempts to evade its sting while being locked in place. And frankly, that’s one of the more relaxing scenes in comparison to the rest of the movie. Towards the end, things get almost unbearably tense, and the ending is one you won't forget soon.

Ryan Reynolds is the only actor who appears on screen in “Buried” (the rest of the small cast appear as voices via Paul’s phone). Naturally, this places a lot of weight on Reynolds' shoulders, and the usually comedy-focused actor manages to carry the whole movie. Paul’s plight is harrowing, and you’ll find yourself rooting for his survival out of the gate, but a huge part of the reason “Buried” is so successful is that Reynolds is so committed to the role. You really feel like you’re trapped alongside Paul in a wooden tomb as he struggles to cope with this predicament. Prepare for him to yell "help" an awful lot.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Considering “Buried” is a one-man show, that takes place entirely within a very restrictive setting, it’s impressive that it never drags across its entire 95-minute runtime. This is partially due to the inclusion of the cellphone, which gives Paul a way to contact the outside world, but also because the movie smartly opts to develop the situation further. I don’t want to deluge any spoilers, but Paul is put through the wringer, and being buried alive is just the start of his traumatic ordeal.

“Buried” is a well-crafted thriller that grips you with its core premise, and makes numerous smart decisions throughout its lean runtime. Ryan Reynolds is enjoying a resurgence in popularity following the successful “Deadpool” trilogy and as much as I enjoy the exploits of the Merc with a Mouth, “Buried” is definitely my favorite entry in Reynolds’ extensive filmography. And even all these years later, just thinking about the flick brings me out in a cold sweat.

Stream ‘Buried’ for free on Prime Video now

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

If you can handle the stress, “Buried” is a must-watch thriller. Yes, it’s almost unbearably tense at numerous points, and claustrophobic types will find the cramped camerawork unnerving but it’s a polished thrill ride and showcases Ryan Reynolds at his very best.

Even with its twists and turns no longer a mystery, I’ve rewatched it numerous times, and continue to find it just as effective. If you’ve never experienced Paul Conroy’s harrowing attempts to escape a grisly fate then you need to give “Buried” a watch. And now that it’s available to watch on Prime Video for free (as part of the platform formerly known as Freevee), you can enjoy this highly-effective thriller even if you don’t have a subscription to the service.

If you’re looking for something more lighthearted, Prime Video’s top 10 currently includes a 2010s comedy you may have missed. And check out our roundup of everything added to Prime Video in January 2025 for even more movies and TV shows to stream right now.

Watch "Buried" on Prime Video now