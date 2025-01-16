Prime Video’s new psychological thriller just dropped — and it’s a tense watch

Prime Video is one streaming service that I don’t regularly visit for original movies. Sure, it has plenty of hit shows like “Reacher," “Fallout” and “The Boys,” but its movie offerings rarely grab my attention. That changed when I came across “The Calendar Killer,” a German psychological thriller, in Prime Video’s lineup for January 2025.

I recently watched “The Calendar Killer” now that it’s streaming on Prime Video (January 16), and it’s definitely a tense watch. It’s not perfect by any means and certainly won’t appeal to everyone, but those who love a slow-burn thriller will probably want to check this out. Although I suspect it will fade into the shadows due to minimal marketing and its lack of top 10 quality, I still think it’s worth a watch one evening.

So, if you’re looking for something to stream this weekend, “The Calendar Killer” is a solid choice. Here’s everything to know about this thriller on Prime Video.

What is ‘The Calendar Killer’ about?

“The Calendar Killer” is a psychological thriller that centers on Klara (Luise Heyer), a mother who becomes the target of the notorious Calendar Killer. She is forced to make an impossible choice: kill her estranged husband, Martin (Friedrich Mücke), or face death herself before the clock strikes midnight on December 6.

In her desperate situation, she contacts a helpline and connects with Jules (Sabin Tambrea), an operator who helps women in need when they're alone at night. They keep in contact throughout the night, with Klara telling him more about her difficult life while Jules faces some strange occurrences at home.

Should you stream ‘The Calendar Killer’ on Prime Video?

If you’re into slow-burn thrillers that aren’t afraid to pack in twists and turns, “The Calendar Killer” is worth a spot on your watchlist. It offers plenty of gritty character drama and does a commendable job of fleshing out Klara, who’s grappling with her own trauma.

Fair warning: “The Calendar Killer” leans heavily into its slow-burn approach. Action takes a backseat, especially in the first half, which centers on a phone call between Klara and Jules. Personally, I found this pacing effective as it builds enough suspense to keep you guessing, but those craving something more fast-paced might not enjoy it as much.

That said, while “The Calendar Killer” is a solid thriller, it isn’t without its flaws. The ending feels rushed, and the story leans on a few predictable, stereotypical plot points (no spoilers here). I managed to guess the killer’s identity about halfway through, which took some punch out of the big reveal. Still, the movie maintains enough tension to keep you hooked.

If you do decide to watch, I highly recommend sticking with subtitles rather than the dub. The English voice acting doesn’t quite land and misses the emotional nuance of the original performances. I find that subtitles preserve the actors’ intent and make for a much better experience.

Stream "The Calendar Killer" on Prime Video now.