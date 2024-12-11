Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching — and one of them is a gripping crime thriller

Streaming services are overflowing with content, but finding something truly worth your time can feel like a real challenge, especially when so many flops find their way into a streamer’s top 10. Thankfully, Prime Video’s current top 10 has some pretty strong contenders that deserve your attention.

One of these, a gripping crime thriller that’s still sitting at No.1, is a must-watch for those who love an unsettling plot. Alongside it, you’ll find a new crime comedy show starring Margo Martindale and a war drama that has crept into the top 10 following the buzz around its second season trailer. So, if you’re wondering what to binge next, here are the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.

This article is based on Prime Video’s top 10 shows as of Wednesday, December 11.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Cross’

Sometimes you can’t go wrong with a crime thriller, especially one that is both unsettling and emotionally gripping. Prime Video recently dropped “Cross”, based on one of James Patterson's bestselling novels. There’s already the movie adaptation “Alex Cross” that came out in 2012, but it flopped after failing to leave an impression. That’s why it’s refreshing to see the TV show not only succeeding but also dominating the No. 1 spot, proving the story’s potential when done right.

“Cross” is a gripping crime thriller centered on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist. The show follows Cross as he tracks a relentless serial killer whose gruesome crimes have the city living in fear. With the help of his loyal partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross is determined to bring the killer to justice before more lives are claimed. But the case becomes deeply personal when a shadowy figure from Cross’s troubled past emerges, threatening to upend everything he holds dear.

‘The Sticky’

Prime Video’s new crime comedy show has already claimed the No. 2 spot after landing on the platform on December 6. If you’re seeking something a little lighter to watch this week, “The Sticky” is a solid choice since it takes a strange yet thrilling dive into the infamous Canadian maple syrup heist (one of the most peculiar crime capers in history).

“The Sticky” follows a maple syrup farmer, Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), who seeks revenge after authorities threaten to take away everything on her farm. Eager to fight back, Ruth joins forces with a mobster, Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a security guard, Remy (Guillaume Cyr). Together, they plot an ambitious multi-million dollar heist to rob Quebec’s maple syrup reserves.

‘Rogue Heroes’

Some shows have a way of reclaiming their spot in the top 10, even months (or even years) after their initial release. This resurgence often coincides with the buzz surrounding a new season, and that’s precisely what’s happening with “SAS: Rogue Heroes”. The recent release of the season 2 trailer has reignited that interest, and it may have attracted a new audience too. Many viewers are likely revisiting the show for a refresher (makes sense considering it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes).

“Rogue Heroes” is a war drama that tells the origin story of the Special Air Service (SAS), one of the most elite military units in the world. Set during World War II, the show is based on the book by Ben Macintyre and dramatizes the formation of the SAS, a British Army special forces unit. It follows a group of maverick soldiers who are tired of traditional military tactics and decide to form an unconventional unit to carry out daring missions behind enemy lines.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Cross" (2024)

2. "The Sticky" (2024)

3. "Cruel Intentions" (2024)

4. "Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story" (2024)

5. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

6. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "Fallout" (2024)

9. "Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special" (2024)

10. "SAS: Rogue Heroes" (2022)