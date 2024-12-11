7 new to Prime Video movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has added a fresh batch of exceptional movies this December. As always, the streaming service continues to deliver an impressive array of movies, and this month is no exception.

I was surprised to discover that several of the recently added movies have at least 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. That includes some classics like Harrison Ford’s “Witness,” a crime thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat, and a critically acclaimed action movie starring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.

Of course, narrowing these selections down to a list of must-watch movies wasn’t easy, but here are seven new releases on Prime Video that have earned rave reviews. And if you’re craving more, be sure to check out our complete guide to everything new on Prime Video this month.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

“Knives Out” is a modern twist on the classic whodunit mystery genre. It centers around the mysterious death of wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead in his mansion after his 85th birthday celebration. The police initially suspect suicide, but renowned private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired anonymously to investigate further.

As Blanc digs into the circumstances surrounding Harlan's death, he uncovers secrets, lies, and motives among the eccentric members of Harlan's dysfunctional family. Each family member has a potential reason to want him dead, from financial disputes to personal grievances. The plot manages to weave through various twists, red herrings and shifting perspectives, all while keeping the audience guessing until the very end.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ (1969)

“Once Upon a Time in the West” is an iconic western movie set in the late 19th century American frontier. It follows three main characters: Jill McBain (Claudia Cardinale), a widow who arrives in the Wild West to claim her murdered husband's land; Harmonica (Charles Bronson), a mysterious man seeking revenge on the man responsible for her husband's death; and Frank (Henry Fonda), a ruthless killer working for a railroad company.

The plot unfolds as Jill and Harmonica confront Frank, revealing their connections to the past and their motivations for justice. As the story progresses, themes of revenge and the changing landscape of the West emerge, leading to a dramatic and climactic showdown.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

‘The Witches’ (1990)

“The Witches” is a dark fantasy-comedy that tells the story of a young boy named Luke (Jasen Fisher), who, after the death of his parents, is taken to live with his grandmother, who warns him about witches. These witches are evil creatures who secretly despise children and have a plan to eliminate them.

The witches, led by the terrifying Grand High Witch (Anjelica Huston), have a sinister plot to turn all the children in the world into mice. When Luke and his grandmother accidentally discover their plan, they must fight to stop the witches before it's too late. The witches are able to disguise themselves as ordinary women, but they have some distinct traits: they are bald, with claws instead of fingernails, and they despise children so much that they want to get rid of them.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

‘An Inconvenient Truth’ (2006)

In the mood for a documentary? “An Inconvenient Truth” is one to watch. It focuses on the global climate crisis and the urgent need for action to address climate change. The movie primarily features former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who presents a compelling case about the scientific evidence for global warming and its devastating impact on the planet.

The documentary follows Gore's campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change, showing his extensive slide presentations, which highlight the causes, consequences and solutions to environmental issues. Through compelling visuals and data, the film explains how human activities (such as the burning of fossil fuels) are significantly contributing to the warming of the Earth's atmosphere, leading to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and the loss of biodiversity.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

‘Witness’ (1985)

“Witness” is a crime thriller that centers around a young Amish boy named Samuel (Lukas Haas) who inadvertently witnesses a murder while traveling with his mother, Rachel (Kelly McGillis), on a train in Philadelphia. The murder is committed by a corrupt cop named Officer McFee (Danny Glover), who is involved in a drug and crime syndicate.

After Samuel witnesses the killing, he and his mother go into hiding within the Amish community in rural Pennsylvania for their safety. Detective John Book (Harrison Ford), who is investigating the case, is assigned to protect them. However, Book is injured in a shootout with the criminals and is forced to stay in the Amish community to recover. As he becomes more involved with the Amish way of life, he forms a bond with Rachel, leading to a complicated relationship that challenges both his values and the Amish customs.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

‘Sicario’ (2015)

“Sicario” is a critically acclaimed action movie that shows the complex world of the U.S. government's war on drugs along the Mexican border. The movie follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a covert government task force led by the mysterious and calculating Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and his partner, Alejandro (Benicio del Toro). Their mission is to assist in taking down a powerful drug cartel responsible for countless deaths.

Kate, driven by a sense of justice, soon finds herself caught in a morally ambiguous operation that takes her deeper into the violent and lawless world of drug cartels. As the team operates outside the bounds of the law, Kate grapples with the ethical implications of their methods, including kidnapping, torture and extrajudicial killings. Alejandro, whose own personal vendetta against the cartels becomes central to the story, adds an even darker and more unpredictable tone.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

‘Green Room’ (2016)

“Green Room” is a tense and gripping horror-thriller that follows a punk rock band, who, after a string of unsuccessful shows, end up playing at a remote, backwoods venue owned by a group of neo-Nazis.

After their performance, the band accidentally witnesses a violent crime in the club's back room. This sets off a brutal chain of events, as the band becomes trapped and must fight for their lives against the club's dangerous and ruthless patrons. As the band members scramble to escape, they are forced into a violent confrontation with the skinhead gang, led by the menacing Patrick Stewart, who plays the chilling club owner.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

