Prime Video’s new crime comedy show is now streaming — and critics are saying it’s the perfect binge-watch

If you’re on the hunt for a new show to sink your teeth into, look no further than “The Sticky”, now streaming on Prime Video. This crime comedy takes a quirky yet thrilling dive into the infamous “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist,” one of the most bizarre real-life capers in history.

The show centers around a tough maple syrup farmer who teams up with a fiery Boston mobster and a gentle-natured French-Canadian security guard to embark on an ambitious multi-million dollar heist. As you can probably guess, they plan on targeting Quebec’s maple syrup reserves in a scheme as bold as it is unconventional.

The plot is as outrageous as it sounds, but it’s the memorable characters, absurd storyline and easily bingeable episodes that earned the most praise from critics. Judging by its early reception, “The Sticky” looks like a worthy standout in Prime Video’s December lineup.

So, if you’re looking for something to binge-watch this holiday season, here’s everything to know about “The Sticky” now that it’s on the streaming service…

What is ‘The Sticky’ about?

“The Sticky” draws inspiration from the real-life “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist” and comes from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan. The show stars three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale as Ruth Landry, a determined maple syrup farmer who seeks revenge after bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything on her farm.

Desperate to fight back, Ruth turns to a life of crime, joining forces with a mobster, Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a French-Canadian security guard, Remy (Guillaume Cyr). Together, they plot an ambitious multi-million dollar heist to rob Quebec’s maple syrup reserves. The show also features Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who not only guest stars but also serves as an executive producer.

‘The Sticky’ reviews — critics are clearly loving it

At the time of writing, “The Sticky” has a solid score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes from 12 reviews. Most of the praise comes down to its ridiculous but thoroughly entertaining plot, along with the maniacal dynamic between the three leads.

TV Guide’s Keith Phipps said: “It's a fleet, funny caper comedy filled with memorable supporting characters... but it's the richly realized trio of would-be masterminds that really set it apart.” Meanwhile, Anne Brodie from What She Said thinks the “lightning quick episodes are tremendous fun, only six but gem after gem of writing, directing, performance and whimsy, beguilingly weird, cornpone with a very big tongue in cheek. A must see.”

The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager also found it enjoyable: “A quirky and spirited lark that maintains a requisite degree of suspense and silliness throughout its brief maiden season.” Nate Richard from Collider said simply: “Maybe it’s that Canadian hospitality, but this show serves as the perfect binge-watch for this holiday season.”

Of course, there’s a reason the show doesn’t have a 100% rating, and that’s because some critics didn’t enjoy it so much. Observer’s Dylan Roth said: “The six-episode debut season of The Sticky is a short stack of pancakes, the sort of meal that fills you up but doesn’t leave a lasting memory—and you probably won’t want seconds.”

Verne Gay from Newsday thinks “Margo Martindale’s maple syrup heist caper falls flat.” On the other hand, FandomWire’s Alan French did offer a more balanced review: “The Sticky maintains momentum and silliness despite intense moments of violence. This helps make the admittedly absurd story shine, despite the inclusion of some tired tropes.”

Should you stream ‘The Sticky’ on Prime Video?

If you’re into crime comedies with plenty of dark humor and violence, then you’re probably going to enjoy “The Sticky”. Critics have called it the perfect-binge watch this month, and the reviews suggest that the absurd plot is engaging enough to keep you hooked. Plus, this has all the right ingredients to become a future No.1 on the streamer.

Stream all six episodes of "The Sticky" on Prime Video now.