5 best Christmas movies to watch on Prime Video now

When it comes to Christmas movies, there’s no shortage of festive favorites to cozy up with during the holiday season. Classics like “Home Alone," “Love Actually”, and “Elf” have become synonymous with holiday cheer, beaming into living rooms year after year. But this list is for those who might want to venture beyond the usual suspects ... well, mostly. I simply couldn’t resist including “The Polar Express” since it’s my go-to Christmas movie.

Prime Video has a surprisingly diverse selection of holiday movies that cater to every kind of festive mood, from heartwarming family tales to laugh-out-loud comedies and even a sprinkle of romance. So, whether you’re planning a movie night with family, indulging in some solo holiday downtime, or just trying to switch up your seasonal watchlist on the streaming service, this guide will have something for you.

Without further ado, here are the five best Christmas movies on Prime Video that will bring holiday joy to your screen.

‘The Holdovers’ (2023)

“The Holdovers” is a heartfelt dramedy set in 1970. It follows the story of Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a stern and socially awkward history teacher at Barton Academy, who is tasked with staying at the school over the Christmas holidays to supervise students who have nowhere to go. Among them is Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a witty and troubled teenager. Alongside Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), the school's cook grieving the loss of her son in the Vietnam War, the unlikely trio navigates a season that begins in tension but evolves into a touching exploration of loneliness, healing, and connection.

As they bond, their stories unfold: Angus deals with family struggles, Mary copes with her grief, and Paul confronts his own vulnerabilities. The movie has plenty of humor with emotional drama, offering a nuanced look at human relationships during a time of year often laden with expectations of joy and togetherness.

‘It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie’ (2002)

Some may frown at this pick, but it’s a nostalgic watch that makes me feel warm every Christmas when it pops up on TV. “It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie” follows Kermit the Frog and the Muppets as they face the potential loss of their beloved Muppet Theatre. A greedy banker, Rachel Bitterman, plans to foreclose on the theatre and convert it into a nightclub. When Fozzie Bear accidentally loses the money intended to save the theatre, Kermit becomes distraught and wishes he had never been born.

An angel named Daniel is sent to show Kermit what the world would be like without him. Through this journey, Kermit learns how much he means to his friends and the positive impact he has made on their lives. He returns with renewed hope to try and save the theatre in time for their Christmas show.

‘The Polar Express’ (2004)

As my go-to Christmas movie, “The Polar Express” holds a special place in my heart. Its timeless message resonates with viewers of all ages, and it’s a must-watch for anyone seeking festive cheer.

“The Polar Express” follows a young boy who begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, he goes on a magical journey aboard the Polar Express, a train headed to the North Pole. Along the way, he encounters other children and learns valuable lessons about bravery, friendship and the true spirit of Christmas. The movie's charm lies in its atmospheric music and themes of belief and wonder, making it a quintessential holiday classic.

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation’ (1989)

“National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” is a holiday comedy that follows Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) as he strives to create the perfect Christmas for his family. However, his plans spiral into chaos thanks to a series of comedic disasters, including a tangled outdoor lighting display, a burnt turkey and mishaps caused by his quirky extended family.

Clark's optimism is tested by his obnoxious cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), unforeseen mishaps, and his desperate wait for a holiday bonus to fund his dream pool​. The movie has your typical slapstick humor and heartfelt moments, making it a beloved classic for fans of dysfunctional holiday comedies.

‘Scrooged’ (1988)

“Scrooged” is a modern, comedic adaptation of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol." The movie stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a cynical and self-centered television executive. On Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by three ghosts — the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — who aim to help him rediscover the true meaning of Christmas and soften his hardened heart.

Throughout the night, Frank experiences vivid and often humorous encounters with these spirits, each showing him the consequences of his greed and selfishness. His transformation is sparked by the realization of how his actions have hurt others, particularly his former love, Claire (Karen Allen). As the story progresses, Frank's emotional journey leads him to reconnect with the people he has wronged and to embrace the Christmas spirit.

