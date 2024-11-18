Prime Video's new No.1 is a crime thriller show — and you can binge-watch the entire season now

Looks like Prime Video has a new binge-worthy hit perfect for fans of crime thrillers. “Cross”, the platform’s latest original show, has just dropped its entire first season — and it’s already sitting pretty at No. 1 on Prime’s Video’s top 10 list (as of November 18).

Based on the best-selling crime novels by James Patterson, “Cross” follows a homicide detective as he uses forensic psychology to identify murderers and learn more about their minds. The entire season landed on the streaming service on November 14, and it’s earned decent reviews since then, with some critics calling it “three-dimensional, spiky and introspective.”

If you’re looking for something to binge-watch this week, “Cross” could be the ideal choice. Here’s what you need to know about Prime Video’s latest crime thriller and whether it’s worth streaming…

What is ‘Cross’ about?

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Cross is a crime thriller show that follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a highly skilled D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist. The story follows Cross as he hunts a ruthless serial killer whose grisly crimes leave the city on edge.

Alongside his steadfast partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross races to stop the killer before more lives are lost. However, the investigation takes a personal turn when a figure from Cross’ troubled past resurfaces, threatening to unravel everything he’s fought to protect — from his career to his fractured family and his own fragile sense of stability.

What critics are saying about ‘Cross’

“Cross” seems to have critics and viewers agreeing for once. It currently has a 76% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences rating it slightly lower at 75%. Anything that earns the certified fresh appeal usually means it’s worth watching (not always the case though).

Variety ’s Aramide Tinubu said: “With Hodge at the center and Watkins at the helm, Cross is a crime drama boasting several astonishing curveballs. A detective story at its core, the series gracefully addresses the anguish of grief, toxic masculinity and the pitfalls of obsessions.” Meanwhile, Randy Myers from San Jose Mercury News put it simply: “As is, it’s worth the watch, kinks and all.”

Book adaptations are often a hit-or-miss, but JoBlo's Movie Network’s Alex Maidy offered some reassurance: “Cross is a good mystery that has a fantastic cast and a solid original story that does not retread the source material or prior adaptations yet still enhances what makes the books so popular.”

(Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Of course, not every critic enjoyed this crime thriller. Kelly Lawler from USA Today said: “This version of Cross, however, seems like all the worst stereotypes about the genre mashed up into a slow, overly long season of television. It's like a betrayal. Or maybe a double cross.”

The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager also found the plot’s direction confusing: “Undone by the same sort of distension that plagues so many modern television offerings, not to mention a contrived plot that’s as ridiculous as its attempts to straddle the line between celebrating and critiquing cops.”

Should you stream ‘Cross’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

If you’re a fan of intense crime thrillers with complex characters and plenty of chilling drama, “Cross” should be on your watchlist. While it has received a mix of reviews, the majority lean positive, with praise for Hodge’s performance and the emotional depth he brings to Alex Cross. Some critics have pointed out the plot can feel overly complex at times, but the compelling characters and high-stakes story more than make up for it.

Whether you’re familiar with James Patterson’s novels or new to the world of Alex Cross, this Prime Video original looks like a compelling binge-watch that’s worth your time one weekend.

Stream all 8 episodes of “Cross” on Prime Video now.