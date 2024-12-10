One of my favorite dark thriller movies of 2024 is now streaming — and it's rated 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

I love it when an actor plays against type, and in ‘Heretic," Hugh Grant completely sheds his usually charismatic skin. The once floppy-haired Englishman has made a career out of playing loveable (sometimes sightly) roguish rom-com leads, and while we got a taste of his ability to play the bad guy in “Paddington 2,” Grant goes full-on twisted villain in this gripping dark thriller. And the results are better than I could have ever imagined.

“Heretic” just arrived on premium video-on-demand platforms (including Amazon and Apple), letting you stream this slightly overlooked movie from the comfort of your own home. This tense thriller might not seem like the perfect seasonal watch, but now is an excellent time to watch as Grant's performance has just been nominated for a Golden Globe.

After catching this psychological thriller in theaters back in September, it’s definitely on my (lengthy) list to rewatch over the holiday break, and if you missed out a couple of months ago I strongly recommend you circle back now that it’s arrived on premium streaming. But if Hugh Grant as a fear-inducing villain alone hasn’t sold you, here’s why you need to watch it.

"Heretic": Rent now @ Amazon

"Heretic" follows two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who find themselves trapped in a deadly cat-and-mouse game after knocking on the door of a reclusive man known only as Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, "Heretic" has scored 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is ‘Heretic’ about?

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“Heretic” opens with two young Mormon missionaries, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), looking to spread their faith but struggling to find anybody willing to listen. Knocking on the door of a reclusive man, identified only as Mr. Reed (Grant), they are delighted to have found somebody who takes a keen interest in their message.

However, the longer they stay in Mr. Reed’s company the more they start to feel uneasy, and when they attempt to leave, they find themselves trapped within the home of the eccentric but alarmingly sinister Mr. Reed. Drawn into a cat-and-mouse game, the reclusive figure forces the two missionaries to prove their religious faith and trust in God to escape the situation alive.

‘Heretic’ is thoughtful, intense and haunting

In case I’ve not made it clear already, Hugh Grant is the main reason to watch “Heretic.” The veteran Englishman steals every single scene for the entire runtime. Mr. Reed is certainly different from his usual type of character, but Grant obviously had a blast playing such a sinister figure.

What ultimately surprised me the most about “Heretic” is how enthralling I found its first act. While things ratchet up in the back half, with well-timed jump scares, and an expected narrative twist, I enjoyed the first 30 to 45 minutes even more. The dialogue-heavy opening scenes center on Mr. Reed debating theology with the two practicing Mormons. As somebody who grew up in a religious household (and is largely agnostic now), I found these conversations deeply fascinating. Plus, Hugh Grant does a truly hysterical impression of Jar Jar Binks, which is already an online meme.

“Heretic” becomes a little more routine after Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton are given a choice by Mr. Reed of exiting his home through one of two marked doors: one if they still believe in God, the other if they renounce their faith. At this point, the flick becomes more predictable, but the excitement levels do rocket up and if you found the previous debates on religion a little repetitive, it’s at this point that “Heretic” will truly grab your attention.

Overall, “Heretic” is a rare dark thriller that combines chills with thoughtful writing, and even if some viewers may find its first act a little slow, I greatly enjoyed watching its trio of lead actors bounce off each bounce. Plus, Grant’s performance is so deliciously warped that it’s impossible not to get sucked into the situation and hang on his every word. “Heretic” is one of the year’s most pleasant surprises and a standout in the dark thriller genre.

‘Heretic’ reviews — critics were equally impressed

I’ll confess that before release, I expected “Heretic” to be a thriller that earned a lukewarm critical reception, but I was very wrong. On Rotten Tomatoes , the movie holds an impressive 91% score from 250 reviews. However, its audience score is quite a bit lower at 77% with several negative viewer reviews disgruntled with its more skeptical approach to religion.

Rotten Tomatoes "Critics Consensus" reads, “Hugh Grant has infectious fun playing against type in Heretic, a religious horror that preaches the gospel of cerebral chills over cheap shocks.” That's an assessment I agree with.

Meanwhile, Kyle Smith of Wall Street Journal said, “Although it is unashamedly a genre piece, Heretic is not only an expertly engineered work of suspense but also an ingeniously structured colloquy about the most deeply held belief systems.” Similarly, Empire Magazine ’s James Dyer labeled the movie an “Incredibly tense, tightly contained bottle horror, showcasing a genuinely chilling turn from Hugh Grant.”

Another positive write-up came from Olly Richards of Time Out . “Fresh score. It’s a tremendously enjoyable type of horror, full of giggle-inducing jump scares, but sending you off with some intelligent questions to gnaw on,” said Richards in a four-star review.

However, there were some more critical voices in the mix, Nick Howells of the London Evening Standard really wasn’t much of a fan: “Grant, to be fair, isn’t bad, but a film as unscary and frankly as tedious as this should never get a whiff of one of those golden statuettes.”

You need to stream ‘Heretic’ right now

“Heretic” is a movie you won’t want to miss for a whole bunch of reasons. While Hugh Grant’s memorable performance takes most of the headlines, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are also excellent. This is a thriller that I found just as engaging when its three lead characters were merely talking about faith as in the subsequent scenes when two of them are thrown into a life-or-death situation. That’s a credit to the strong screenplay and tone.

If you’re looking for a movie that will hook you throughout, then “Heretic” is an obvious choice this week. However, if you don’t want to shell out to rent the flick on PVOD, you can always wait for its eventual premiere on Max. Though its arrival on our pick of the best streaming service likely won’t occur until early 2025 (and that sounds like a torturous wait to me). For my money, it’s worth streaming now even if you have to pay a rental fee.

Buy or rent "Heretic" on Amazon and Apple now