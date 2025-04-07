Prime Video’s latest No. 1 show is supernatural, unhinged, and stars Kevin Bacon — you need to binge-watch it now

Prime Video has another hit original show on its hands. This time, it’s packed with demons, dark deals, and a very unhinged Kevin Bacon.

“The Bondsman,” the platform’s latest supernatural show, has taken the No. 1 spot from “Reacher” on the streamer’s top 10 list, and after binge-watching the new episodes I totally get why.

Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a washed-up bail bondsman who dies under brutal circumstances — only to be resurrected by the Devil himself and sent back to Earth with a job: round up escaped demons hiding among us. What follows is part horror, part dark comedy, part Southern Gothic fever dream, and somehow, it works.

If you like your supernatural shows with grit, humor, and a few unexpected emotional gut punches, “The Bondsman” is definitely one to check out. Here’s what to expect from Prime Video’s latest show and why it might be Kevin Bacon’s most entertaining role in years.

What is ‘The Bondsman’ about?

“The Bondsman” follows Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), a once-dead bounty hunter who gets a second shot at life — but there’s a hellish catch. Resurrected by the Devil, Hub is now tasked with hunting down demons who’ve broken out of their fiery prison and slipped into the mortal world.

It’s a dangerous, bloody business, but Hub has no choice. This is the only way to redeem his soul and uncover the truth about why it was condemned in the first place.

As Hub tracks down hell’s fugitives, he’s forced to confront his estranged family, old regrets, and the messy legacy he left behind. And amid the demon-hunting madness, there’s also a dash of country music. Hub and his ex-wife (Jennifer Nettles) were once a musical duo, and the show doesn't shy away from those roots.

Why you should stream ‘The Bondsman’ on Prime Video

To put it simply, “The Bondsman” is chaotic in the best way. This show never takes itself too seriously, which is exactly why the humor lands and the action is actually fun to watch.

The only real comparison I can make is “Supernatural,” and for pretty obvious reasons. Both dig into the whole “Hell on Earth” thing, with demons crawling out from the depths to wreak havoc.

But instead of the Winchester brothers, we get Hub Halloran: a gruff bounty hunter tasked with rounding up escaped demons and sending them back where they came from. It all kicks off with poor Pastor Ron (Dave Macomber), who gets possessed in his own church.

From there, things get pretty brutal… and I mean brutal. This show does not hold back on the gore. Within the first five minutes, Hub meets a bloody end, only to be resurrected and thrown straight into demon-hunting chaos.

While “The Bondsman” leans hard into gory fun and ridiculous action, it still manages to squeeze in some real emotional beats. It doesn’t go full tearjerker since it is a horror-comedy after all, but it gives characters like Hub’s mom, Kitty (Beth Grant), and his ex-wife Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), plus their son Cade (Maxwell Jenkins), a chance to shine.

Most of all, “The Bondsman” is just a good time — and sometimes that’s all you want. The episodes are a breezy 20–30 minutes, which makes it super bingeable. As someone who doesn’t always have the patience for movie-length episodes, this was perfect.

Now, is “The Bondsman” better than Prime’s other hits like “Reacher” or “The Wheel of Time”? Not necessarily. But it is another reminder that Prime Video tends to do much better when it comes to TV shows over movies.

If you’re looking for something new this week, “The Bondsman” is a solid pick especially if you love goofy horror, fast-paced demon fights, and watching Kevin Bacon have the time of his life. You can tell he’s having fun in this role, and that makes it even better to watch.

It might not be for everyone, but it’s got enough action, gore, and heart to keep things interesting, even more so if you’re a “Supernatural” fan. However, if you’re not feeling it, see what else is new on Prime Video in April 2025.

Stream "The Bondsman" on Prime Video now.