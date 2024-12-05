Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video's top 10 list always changes around based on what’s new. But honestly, not every show deserves your precious screen time. While long-standing hits like “Fallout” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” continue to dominate the charts, it’s the fresh additions and hidden gems that often steal the show.

Navigating the streaming service’s lineup can be daunting, especially when so many options promise binge-worthy entertainment. That’s why we’ve sifted through Prime Video’s latest top 10 rankings to spotlight three shows that truly deliver. Whether you’re in the mood for a crime thriller, an action-packed narrative, or satirical superhero drama, these picks are guaranteed to keep you hooked.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Thursday, December 5.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Cross’

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Cross” is currently the No.1 show on Prime Video , and for good reason. This gripping crime thriller is centered on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist working in Washington, D.C. The show follows Cross as he pursues a brutal serial killer whose horrifying crimes send shockwaves through the city.

With the help of his loyal partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross is determined to bring the killer to justice. But the case takes a deeply personal turn when someone from his dark past re-emerges, threatening not only his career but also his fragile family ties and hard-won sense of stability.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher” is an action-packed crime thriller following Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator with sharp intellect and brute strength, as he tackles complex criminal conspiracies and dangerous foes. Reacher’s knack for uncovering truths leads him into high-stakes missions where he often confronts both personal and professional challenges.

Season 3, based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, will explore Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant while facing a haunting adversary from his past. It’s expected to debut sometime in 2025. Excitingly, the show has already been renewed for season 4. Is there more? Of course, a spinoff featuring Frances Neagley, a key character from the main show, is in development, so now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Boys’

The Boys - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I’m sure everyone knows about “The Boys” at this point, and that it’s a show definitely worth watching. However, considering filming for season 5 is currently underway, I just had to mention it. For those who aren’t familiar, this gritty superhero show depicts a world where superheroes, known as “Supes,” are corporate-controlled figures who often abuse their powers.

The story centers around a vigilante group known as “The Boys,” led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), as they seek to expose and dismantle Vought International, the company backing the corrupt Supes, especially the powerful and psychopathic Homelander (Antony Starr). “The Boys” season 5 will be the last, and if you somehow haven’t seen it already, I would highly recommend binging it before the final season comes out.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Cross" (2024)

2. "Cruel Intentions" (2024)

3. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

4. "Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special" (2024)

5. "Reacher" (2022)

6. "Fallout" (2024)

7. "It's in the Game: Madden NFL" (2024)

8. "The Boys" (2019)

9. "The Chosen" (2017)

10. "Judy Justice" (2021)