Netflix’s new action-thriller show drops this week — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is ending 2024 on a high note, and its upcoming action-thriller show is already shaping up to be a must-watch.

The streaming service has been upping its game when it comes to original shows, with the conspiracy thriller “The Madness” currently dominating the charts at No.1. However, a new show has garnered unanimous critical acclaim right out of the gate.

Enter “Black Doves”, Netflix’s latest action-thriller already making waves with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Leading the charge is Keira Knightley as a wife and mother who also happens to be a skilled spy, and she's set on finding answers after her secret lover was murdered.

It looks to be a very exciting spy thriller that takes place around Christmas in London, so it makes for perfect seasonal viewing this month. If you’ve been searching for your next binge-worthy show, “Black Doves” might just be it.

Before the show premieres this week, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest action-packed thriller and what critics are saying about it...

What is ‘Black Doves’ about?

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Black Doves” is set against the festive yet dark backdrop of Christmas time in London and follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a clever, grounded wife and mother who also leads a double life as a professional spy.

For a decade, she’s been secretly feeding classified information from her politician husband to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But when her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is murdered, Helen is thrust into a dangerous game of survival.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her spymaster, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), enlists Helen’s estranged friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to protect her. Sam has been lying low since a botched mission derailed his career. Returning to a London that has moved on without him, he’s forced to confront his past as he works to shield Helen from the threats closing in around her.

‘Black Doves’ early reviews — critics are raving about this spy thriller

At the time of writing, “Black Doves” has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 12 reviews (and this is pretty impressive for a Netflix original). While this rating may shift once the show debuts on the streamer and garners more feedback, such a strong start sets the bar incredibly high.

Kristen Baldwin from Entertainment Weekly said: “The spirited Netflix thriller from Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project) is a remarkably fresh, exciting, and laugh-out-loud funny caper, driven by a sharp comedic sensibility and wildly entertaining performances from stars Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley.”

Meanwhile, The Age’s Craig Mathieson was very impressed: “Black Doves is the British spy thriller I didn’t know I needed. That’s because as well as being a story about covert spooks, it’s also a melancholic examination of desire’s hold.”

“Black Doves” is also a standout in the genre, according to Kaiya Shunyata from RogerEbert: “From shootouts to tender admissions of love, Black Doves feels like a revelation in a genre that grows staler by the year.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s at this point I would mention a few negative reviews just for balance, but considering “Black Doves” has a perfect 100% rating, there aren’t any.

FandomWire’s Matt Hambidge stated it’s “a smart, twisty spy thriller. Led by Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, the stacked cast elevates an already strong script. And the moral and ethical questions it raises take it from good to great.”

Abe Friedtanzer from Awards Buzz put it simply: “There are so many spy shows on TV, but this action-packed, highly entertaining show is definitely at the head of the pack.”

Here’s when you can stream ‘Black Doves’

(Image credit: Netflix)

Christmas came early, because you can stream “Black Doves” tomorrow (December 5) on Netflix. The six-episode show will release in one go, meaning you can binge it over the weekend.

Want more good news? Netflix has already renewed “Black Doves” for season 2, a clear sign that this spy thriller is expected to deliver some fresh, exciting action during Christmas time.

And if you need more to watch, check out what else is new on Netflix this week. You can also see our guide on everything new coming to Netflix in December 2024, including “Squid Game” season 2 and a new war drama based on a true story.

Stream “Black Doves” on Netflix starting December 5.