New on Prime Video in December 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Prime Video is bringing a ton of new shows and movies in December 2024. Amazon's main streaming service is always loaded with something to watch, and this month is no different.

However, things got a major shakeup partway through November when Amazon announced that it was shutting down Freevee. This was a bummer to hear, as Freevee was one of the best free streaming services out there, but Amazon wanted to consolidate its branding under the Prime Video umbrella ... even though MGM Plus still exists and is also owned by Amazon.

Anyway, the good news is that Amazon will still offer free shows and movies with ads on Prime Video. The bad news is, unfortunately, we don't know if any of the shows and movies added this month will be available to watch for free, as Amazon is no longer providing that information.

But, we do know what you should be watching on Prime Video this month, whether it's free or not. So whether you're looking for shows or movies, here's our guide to the latest and greatest releases coming to Prime Video in December 2024.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN DECEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'The Sticky'

The Sticky - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Sticky" stars Margot Martindale as Canadian Maple Syrup farmer Ruth Landry. Based on the real-life "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist," the six-episode series has Ruth teaming up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) to rob the bureaucratic association trying to take Ruth's farm down.

Initially, they think they only need one other associate to pull off the heist — the Quebec maple syrup reserve's mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) — but things quickly get out of hand.

After watching the trailer, I may actually be sold on what appears to be a quirky but dramatic comedy, especially after seeing Jamie Lee Curtis appear in a guest role at the end of the trailer. The entire series will be available to binge starting December 6, so don't miss "The Sticky" on Prime Video this month.

Stream it on Prime Video from Dec. 6

'Secret Level'

Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

While "The Sticky" may be a surprise hit for Prime Video, the hype around "Secret Level" has been building for a while. We were excited here at Tom's Guide as soon as it was announced, and our enthusiasm hasn't waned. It's one of my most anticipated shows coming up in the rest of 2024.

This Prime Video original animated anthology series consists of 15 different stories set in the worlds of notable video games. Its voice cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, and Claudia Doumit among others, and is reason enough to watch on its own. Add in that it's created by Deadpool director Tim Miller, who also created the brilliant Netflix animated anthology series "Love, Death and Robots," and there's reason to believe "Secret Level" will be a huge success.

Stream it on Prime Video from Dec. 10

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

A Quiet Place: Day One | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn - YouTube Watch On

"A Quiet Place" is based on a brilliant premise: What if making a sound could get you killed? In this post-apocalyptic world created by John Krasinski, an alien race with incredible hearing invades Earth. They can't hear you, but if you make even the slightest noise, they could be upon you in an instant.

But the first two movies in the franchise take place after the initial alien attack. "A Quiet Place: Day One" instead takes you to the fateful day when the aliens attacked. It centers around Samira (Lupita Nyong'o), who is a terminally ill woman in New York City when the aliens arrive. She ends up meeting Eric (Joseph Quinn) and they try to work their way to boats, the lone safe refuge from the deadly extraterrestrials.

Stream it on Prime Video from Dec. 31

New shows on Prime Video in December 2024

DECEMBER 1

"All The Queen's Men" seasons 1-3 (2021)

"Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" seasons 1-8 (2008)

"Babylon 5" seasons 1-5 (1994)

"Falcon Crest" seasons 1-9 (1982)

"Hatfields & McCoys" (2012)

"Knots Landing" seasons 1-14 (1980)

"Nikita" seasons 1-4 (2011)

"Nip/Tuck" seasons 1-7 (2003)

"Sisters" seasons 1-6 (1991)

DECEMBER 3

"Angry Birds Mystery Island" part 3 (2024)*

DECEMBER 4

"Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)*

DECEMBER 5

"Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story" (2024)*

Thursday Night Football (2024)

DECEMBER 6

"ONE Fight Night on Prime Video" (2024)*

"The Sticky" (2024)*

DECEMBER 10

"Secret Level" (2024)*

DECEMBER 12

Thursday Night Football (2024)

DECEMBER 19

"Beast Games" (2024)*

Thursday Night Football (2024)

DECEMBER 23

"ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing" (2024)*

DECEMBER 26

Thursday Night Football (2024)

*Prime Video original show

New movies on Prime Video in December 2024

DECEMBER 1

"A Haunting in Venice" (2023)

"A Scanner Darkly" (2006)

"After Hours" (1985)

"Alexander the Great" (1956)

"All Dogs Go to Heaven 2" (1996)

"Almost Famous" (2000)

"Amistad" (1997)

"An All Dogs Christmas Carol" (1998)

"An Inconvenient Truth" (2006)

"Anger Management" (2003)

"Back to School" (1986)

"Balls out" (2015)

"Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition" (2016)

"Bio-Dome" (1996)

"Born to be Wild" (1995)

"Bulletproof Monk" (2003)

"Cadillac Man" (1990)

"Child's Play" (1988)

"Chorus Line" (1985)

"Cop Land" (1997)

"Critters" (1986)

"Death on the Nile" (2022)

"Deep Cover" (1992)

"Dick" (1999)

"Duck You Sucker - A Fistful Of Dynamite" (1972)

"El Cantante" (2007)

"Fatal Attraction" (1987)

"Ghost Town" (2008)

"Green Room" (2016)

"Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" (1957)

"Hansel and Gretel" (1987)

"Havoc" (2005)

"Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth" (1992)

"Hellraiser IV: Bloodline" (1996)

"Hellraiser VII: Deader" (2005)

"Hellraiser: Hellseeker" (2002)

"Hellraiser: Hellworld" (2005)

"Hellraiser: Inferno" (2000)

"Hercules" (1983)

"Hostile Witness" (1969)

"Hot Under The Collar" (1992)

"If Looks Could Kill" (2016)

"Imagine That" (2009)

"Jackie Chan's First Strike" (1997)

"Joker" (2019)

"Justice League" (2017)

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" (2001)

"Last Vegas" (2013)

"Lawman" (1971)

"Lions for Lambs" (2007)

"Lost & Found" (2017)

"Major League" (1989)

"Mata Hari" (1931)

"Men at Work" (1990)

"Miami Blues" (1990)

"Monster Trucks" (2017)

"Mr. Nanny" (1993)

"Murder on The Orient Express" (2017)

"Nutcracker: The Motion Picture" (1986)

"Once Upon A Time In The West" (1969)

"One Crazy Summer" (1986)

"Osmosis Jones" (2001)

"Out of Time" (2003)

"Overnight Delivery" (2016)

"Paycheck" (2003)

"Pet Sematary Two" (1992)

"Pocketful of Miracles" (1961)

"Rain Man" (1988)

"Red Dawn" (1984)

"Revolutionary Road" (2009)

"Road to Perdition" (2002)

"Sabrina" (1954)

"Shooter" (2007)

"Sicario" (2015)

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado" (2018)

"Soapdish" (1991)

"Stephen King's Thinner" (1996)

"Stop-Loss" (2008)

"SubUrbia" (1997)

"Tank Girl" (1995)

"Teen Wolf" (1985)

"The 11th Hour (2015)

"The Adventures of Pluto Nash" (2002)

"The Art of War" (2000)

"The Batman (2022)

"The Battle of Britain" (1969)

"The Brady Bunch Movie" (1995)

"The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course" (2002)

"The Golden Child" (1986)

"The Great Train Robbery" (2013)

"The Island of Dr. Moreau" (1996)

"The Land that Time Forgot" (1975)

"The Last Waltz" (1978)

"The Perfect Holiday" (2007)

"The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes" (1970)

"The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968)

"The Thomas Crown Affair" (1999)

"The Untouchables" (1987)

"The Warriors' (1979)

"The Witches" (1990)

"The Wood" (1999)

"Thelma & Louise" (1991)

"Total Recall" (1990)

"Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983)

"Under Fire" (1983)

"Vision Quest" (1985)

"Walking Tall" (2004)

"With Honors" (1994)

"Witness" (1985)

DECEMBER 3

"Jack in Time for Christmas" (2024)*

DECEMBER 5

"The Red Virgin" (2024)*

DECEMBER 10

"The Bikeriders" (2024)

DECEMBER 11

"Knives Out" (2019)

DECEMBER 13

"Beau Is Afraid" (2023)

DECEMBER 19

"The Creator" (2023)

DECEMBER 25

"The Equalizer 2" (2018)

DECEMBER 27

"Culpa Tuya (Your Fault)" (2024)*

"When You Finish Saving the World" (2023)

DECEMBER 31

"A Quiet Place: Day One" (2024)

*Prime Video original movie