Prime Video is losing this must-binge war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — don’t miss your last chance to stream

Streaming services tend to follow the same routine each month: dropping loads of content, then swapping in fresh movies and shows. Unfortunately, this means some overlooked shows get removed, including the first season of “Rogue Heroes,” a thrilling war drama that’s leaving Prime Video on January 31.

“Rogue Heroes” has made a surprising comeback, re-entering Prime Video’s top 10 list after some time out, and it's currently sitting at No. 6 at the time of writing. This war drama is ideal for those who need something to binge this weekend, and its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests that it’s worth your time.

What’s even better is that season 2 of “Rogue Heroes” is now streaming on MGM Plus, which you can access through Prime Video with a subscription. Once season 1 leaves Prime Video, it’ll also be available on MGM Plus. The show follows the formation of the Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II and explores their daring missions and defiance of authority.

Judging by its consistent critical acclaim and ability to climb Prime Video’s top 10 fairly quickly, “Rogue Heroes” is a must-binge for those who love war dramas. Here’s why you need to watch season 1 before it leaves the streaming service at the end of the month.

What is ‘Rogue Heroes’ about?

“Rogue Heroes” is a war drama that tells the story of the formation of the Special Air Service (SAS), a British special forces unit, during World War II. Set in North Africa in the early 1940s, the show follows a group of misfits, risk-takers, and mavericks who defy conventional military rules to create an elite force capable of operating behind enemy lines.

Central to the story is David Stirling (Connor Swindells), a young and ambitious officer whose bold ideas challenge traditional military strategies. Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell), a hot-headed and fearless soldier, becomes Stirling’s closest ally, though his volatile temperament often causes friction. Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen), the meticulous and innovative officer, is responsible for much of the SAS's early training and weapon development.

Then there’s Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella), an intelligence officer with the Free French forces, who provides critical support and brings a sharp, strategic mind to the team. Major Enoch Powell (Tom Glynn-Carney), a strict traditionalist, often clashes with the unconventional SAS members. Most of these characters are based on real historical figures, and the show explores their personal struggles and bravery.

Here’s why you should stream ‘Rogue Heroes’ before it’s gone

If you’re a fan of war dramas, interesting character stories, and action-packed sequences, “Rogue Heroes” is definitely worth a watch. The show’s gritty storytelling and dark humor make it stand out in the crowded war drama genre. It’s a visual treat too, with plenty of shots of desert landscapes and period-accurate costumes reflecting 1940s North Africa.

With season 2 now streaming, you can also binge both seasons in one go. The second season shifts the theater of operations from the deserts of North Africa to mainland Europe. Set three years later in 1943, it follows the SAS as they undertake missions across Sicily and Italy.

Just a glance at the Rotten Tomatoes scores is enough to see why “Rogue Heroes” deserves a spot on your watchlist. Both season 1 and 2 have an impressive 100% rating (a rare feat for any show). This level of critical acclaim suggests the show is of high quality and increases the likelihood of a third season renewal (though that also depends on viewership numbers).

Vicky Jessop from London Evening Standard said: “ Rogue Heroes does what it says on the tin: it’s a fizzy, stylish wartime drama with enthusiasm to spare, as well as a clear love for the story being told.” Meanwhile, Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson stated it’s a “big and brash adventure drama about the formation of the SAS in 1941. It is witty, pacy, confident, and, as you might expect, occasionally very violent.”

Carol Midgley from the Times offered a pretty interesting take: “It's (sort of) Peaky Blinders in the desert, and it works for me.” Same goes for Metro’s Keith Watson, who claims this show “roars out of the blocks like a fully-formed beast.”

“Rogue Heroes” is clearly a binge-worthy show that’s not just entertaining but also a fascinating look at one of the most daring military units in history. Plus, if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, now’s the perfect time to stream this war drama (and each season only has 6 episodes).

Not feeling it? Check out the best movies on Prime Video instead or see our guide on the top new movies and shows to stream this weekend.

Stream “Rogue Heroes” season 1 on Prime Video until January 31. Both seasons are available now on MGM Plus.