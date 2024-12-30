How to watch 'SAS Rogue Heroes' season 2 online – stream WW2 drama series from anywhere

In the U.K. it's "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 and elsewhere, most usually, "Rogue Heroes" season 2 but the story remains the same. Following on from the Western Desert Campaign in 1941, the course of World War II takes the maverick British Army unit into Europe two years later and a new set of challenges - including threats from inside the military establishment who do not look kindly upon the unorthodox methods of Paddy Mayne or his men.

Here's how to watch "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"SAS Rogue Heroes"/ "Rogue Heroes" season 2 - Dates, time, channel "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Those threats seem to amount to a determination to disband the SAS and return the men to their original units and then the creation of a second unit that demands the battle-hardened cadres have to deal with an influx of new arrivals. Oh, and there's the little matter of a war to win.

Pressed into action during the invasion of Sicily in 1943 and then fighting through Italy (real-life SAS veterans recalled this as some of the most intense action they ever faced), Mayne's men have to evolve from an outfit used to working behind enemy lines in the desert to become the shock troops of the invasion of Europe.

Expect action, drama, black humor and all the ingredients that made season one such a resounding success.

How to watch "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 for free in the U.K.

"SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "SAS Rogue Heroes" / "Rogue Heroes" season 2 episodes online and on-demand.

Can I watch 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 in the United States?

"Rogue Heroes" season 2 drops on MGM+ streaming episodes weekly from Sunday, January 12, 2025 in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier on your domestic streamer for free by using a VPN like NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'SAS Rogue Heroes' season 2 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 from Wednesday, January 1, 2025 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT. All six episodes will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 6 a.m.. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can catch the show earlier on your usual domestic streamer by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 in Canada?

"Rogue Heroes" season 2 does not have a release date in Canada as yet.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 online in Australia?

There is currently no release date for "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 in Australia but season 1 is available on SBS on-demand and so the new season will probably end up here.

However, if you can't wait and you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Rogue Heroes" season 2 in New Zealand?

"Rogue Heroes" season 2 drops in New Zealand on Thursday January 2 at 11 a.m. NZDT on TVNZ but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'SAS Rogue Heroes'/ 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 - Cast

Connor Swindells as Lieutenant Archibald David Stirling

Jack O’Connell as Lieutenant Robert Blair “Paddy” Mayne

Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Clarke

Bobby Schofield as Corporal Dave Kershaw

Jacob Ifan as Major Charles "Pat" Riley

Corin Silva as Sergeant Jim Almonds

Theo Barklem-Biggs as Sergeant Reg Seekings

Jacob McCarthy as Lieutenant Johnny Cooper

Stuart Campbell as Second Lieutenant Bill Fraser

Sofia Boutella as French intelligence officer Eve Mansour.

Gwilym Lee as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Stirling

Con O’Neill as General Sir Bernard Montgomery

Mark Rowley as Corporal Jock McDiarmid

Jack Barton as Lieutenant John Tonkin

'SAS Rogue Heroes'/ 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 - Episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01: With a new mission and the threat of disbandment facing the SAS, an ally is found with a familiar name.

S02 E02: While the SAS find both friends and enemies in Sicily, at Gavi prisoner of war camp, David Stirling receives an unexpected visitor.

S02E03: As the SAS advance through Italy, with some assistance from partisans, a commando order issued by Hitler threatens the fate of one of them.

S02 E04: As Reg Seekings struggles to cope, he strikes up a friendship with a young Italian boy which ends in yet more horror.

S02 E05: As John Tonkin tries to return to the unit, the men of the SAS receive a visit from General Montgomery who can smell drink – and heroism.

S02 E06: The SAS return to Britain and are given some time to decompress from the events in Italy. Bill is shocked to hear about the intended role for the SAS in the invasion of France.

'SAS Rogue Heroes'/ 'Rogue Heroes' season 2 FAQ

When and where was "SAS Rogue Heroes" season 2 shot? The answers can all be found in the below tweet on X (aka Twitter) from series director Stephen Woolfenden in September 2023 when he revealed that the show had just completed filming: "Wrapped on SAS Rogue Heroes 2!!! 81 shoot days, 6 episodes, 370’ish scenes, almost 2,000 slates across two units. Croatia, Italy, England & Scotland. Boats, planes, tanks, Jeeps, bicycles, donkeys, beaches, towns, castles and an extraordinary cast and crew… Thank you all!"

Is "SAS Rogue Heroes"/ "Rogue Heroes" based on real-life events? It is. The show is based on the best-selling "Rogue Heroes: The History of the SAS, Britain's Secret Special Forces Unit That Sabotaged the Nazis and Changed the Nature of War" by Ben Macintyre. Almost all the characters (except, notably, French intelligence officer Eve Mansour) were real-life figures at the heart of the action during World War II.