Prime Video just added Max and Starz streaming bundle — what it costs and how to get it

Prime Video is expanding its offerings by teaming up with Max and Starz to offer a new streaming bundle. If you’re over the hassle of juggling apps and subscriptions, this could be worth considering. Even more so if you want to branch out into other streaming services.

The ad-free Max/Starz bundle will set Prime Video customers in the U.S. back $20.99 per month. That’s about 25% less than subscribing to each service individually, making it a decent deal for anyone looking to manage their streaming costs in 2025. And for those who already binge-watch a lot of movies and shows on Prime Video, this bundle could be a solid upgrade depending on the content you like to watch.

One catch though: the bundle is available for a “limited time,” according to the press release. However, it’s unclear whether the limitation applies to the availability of the bundle itself or just the price. If this deal sounds like your thing, you might want to jump on it sooner rather than later.

Max/Starz bundle: $20.99 per month (w/ Prime) @ Amazon

The content lineup for this bundle is also pretty impressive too. Max has popular shows like “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” and “The Penguin,” while Starz brings fan-favorites like “Outlander” and the thriller “Sweetpea,” starring Ella Purnell (seriously, that one’s worth a watch).

Alison Hoffman, Starz Networks President, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base. Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres.”

If you're considering adding this Max/Starz streaming bundle, here's how to claim it and whether this new subscription is worth it.

How to sign up for the Max/Starz bundle on Prime Video

Signing up for additional Prime Video subscriptions is a straightforward process. Start by logging into your Prime Video account online, clicking on the Prime Video Channels page, and scrolling through the subscriptions category to find the Max/Starz bundle. From there you can follow the on-screen prompts to add the streaming bundle to your Prime Video account.

If you don’t have an existing Prime Video account, visit the online website or download the app, then click “Sign Up” or “Start Your Free Trial.” You can then enter your personal and payment details to create an account. There are several plans you can choose from depending on your streaming preferences and budget.

If you’re still on the fence about the Max/Starz bundle, I’d say it’s worth it if you’re craving fresh content, especially if you haven’t explored either service yet. Starz has some overlooked gems like “Sweetpea” (I’ll keep recommending this), “Black Sails”, and “The Serpent Queen,” while Max consistently delivers with hits like “The Last of Us” (season 2 is coming!) and “The White Lotus,” which has just been renewed for season 4.

That said, while the bundle saves you 25%, it’s not a must-have. If Prime Video’s pricing plans (and ads) are turning you off, you might be better off subscribing to Max and Starz separately.