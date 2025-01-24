7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 24-26)

Finding something to watch this weekend is a cinch thanks to all the new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

Leading my weekend watch list is "The Night Agent" season 2. The action thriller returns with, well, more action and thrills for FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he embarks on a new mission to uncover a mole. For more of a conspiracy vibe, check out "Prime Target" on Apple TV Plus, while CBS' debut of "Watson" is a new take on Sherlock Holmes.

On the movie side, "Star Trek: Section 31" brings back Michelle Yeoh to kick butt in the final frontier of space. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Night Agent’ season 2 (Netflix)

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s gripping action-thriller is back, with FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) taking on his most dangerous mission yet. After his heroic efforts to save the president in season 1, Peter is now a full-fledged Night Agent in the secretive Night Action organization. This season, he’s on the trail of a CIA mole leaking classified information. With suspicions mounting that Night Action itself has been infiltrated, Peter goes off the grid to uncover the truth. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as he uncovers the mole’s deadly plan: constructing a bomb powerful enough to devastate Manhattan.

►All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Watson’ (CBS)

This contemporary reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes tales flips the script with a bold twist: Sherlock Holmes is gone, and the spotlight shifts to his trusted companion, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut). Returning to his roots, Watson takes charge of a cutting-edge clinic specializing in rare disorders. However, his days of solving puzzles aren’t behind him. Now, instead of chasing criminals, he tackles perplexing medical mysteries alongside his talented team. But the shadow of his past lingers — Moriarty, the mastermind behind Sherlock’s demise, remains at large, keeping Watson’s instincts on high alert.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Prime Target’ (Apple TV Plus)

Prime Target — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple expands its lineup of thrillers — which already includes hits like "Severance," "Slow Horses" and "Bad Sisters" — with this new series. The story follows Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), a brilliant young math postgraduate on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery: a pattern in prime numbers that could unlock access to every computer system in the world. But as Edward’s research gains traction, he becomes the target of a mysterious adversary determined to bury his work. Teaming up with NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), Edward dives into a high-stakes battle to expose the conspiracy before it’s too late.

►Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Harlem’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Harlem Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This hidden gem of a comedy is back for its third and final season, bringing fresh career twists, romantic highs and lows, and life’s unpredictable challenges for its four Black female friends in their beloved New York City neighborhood. Big shifts are on the horizon: Camille (Meagan Good), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), and Quinn (Grace Byers) are all navigating major milestones. Angie scores a role in "Girls Trip: The Musical," while Tye and Quinn dive into new romances. But the biggest surprise? One of them is expecting!

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Prime Video

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New movies

‘Star Trek: Section 31’ (Paramount Plus)

The first “Star Trek” film in nearly a decade is debuting on the small screen. “Section 31” doesn’t pick up where 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond” left off, but rather spins out of the show “Discovery.” Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Philippa Georgiou, a Terran emperor in an alternate dimension who is now a nightclub owner in the Prime universe. She’s recruited by a secret division of Starfleet called Section 31, which is tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. Alok (Omari Hardwick) offers Philippa the chance to atone for the sins of her past by undertaking a dangerous mission.

►Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Gladiator II’ (Paramount Plus)

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott - YouTube Watch On

Over two decades after “Gladiator” made bank at the box office and cleaned up at the Oscars, Ridley Scott presents a direct sequel. Russell Crowe isn’t around, since his character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, is long dead, though he’s there in spirit. Instead, the story focuses on prisoner of war Hanno (Paul Mescal), the long-lost son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). He returns to Rome as a gladiator enslaved by Macrinus (Denzel Washington), an ambitious arms dealer who has his eye on the throne. Even as Hanno uncovers the truth about his heritage, he must fight for survival in the Colosseum.

►Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Saturday Night’ (Netflix)

SATURDAY NIGHT – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The iconic late night comedy show “Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 50th year. This biopic goes behind the scenes to capture what happened before the premiere episode on Oct. 11, 1975 at 11:30 p.m. ET. It follows producer Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and cast members including Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt) and Chevy Chase (Cory Michale Smith) as they navigate the chaos and magic of the 90 minutes leading up to that historic first broadcast.

►Streaming now on Netflix