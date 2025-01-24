Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth streaming right now

Looking for something thrilling to watch on Prime Video this weekend? The service’s top 10 list of the most-watched movies on the platform is a great starting point and right now it’s dominated by thrillers and action flicks from psychological trips to serial killer mysteries.

Of course, just because a movie finds its way into the Prime Video top 10 doesn’t guarantee it’s worthy of your watchlist. I track the Prime Video top 10 every single day, and I’ve seen plenty of low-quality movies score a high spot in the ever-rotating ranking over the years. So, to ensure you don’t watch any of your precious movie-watching time I’m picking out my highlights below.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, January 24.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video added “Blink Twice” earlier this week, and the psychological thriller has rocketed to the very top of the service’s top 10 must-watched list. And I’m not surprised. The movie marks the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, and “Blink Twice” packs more than enough shocking twists to have you hooked from the start. Even if its character work is weak, there’s a lot to like.

Frida (Naomi Ackie) is a cocktail waitress at a swanky party where she meets tech tycoon Slater King (Channing Tatum). Invited to his private island for a vacation of unparalleled luxury, Frida and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) initially think they’ve found paradise. But as lazy sun-soaked days slip into nights of partying seriously dark truths eventually bubble to the surface.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video now

‘The Calendar Killer’ (2025)

The Calendar Killer Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video subscribers are clearly in the mood for thrillers right now as alongside “Blink Twice,” “The Calendar Killer” had made its way into the top 10 ranking. This Prime Video original flick hails from Germany and while professional reviews are pretty thin right now, viewers seem to be enjoying it, with several positive user write-ups now listed on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The eponymous killer has given young mother Klara (Luise Heyer) an impossible choice: Kill her husband or be killed herself. Meanwhile, Jules (Sabin Tambrea) begins his night shift at a telephone safety helpline for women. Soon the two come into contact, and Jules becomes Klara’s only hope for escaping her desperate situation and unmasking the killer's identity.

Watch "The Calendar Killer" on Prime Video now

‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Jurassic World - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Allow me to mount a (relatively lukewarm) defense for “Jurassic World.” This modern revival of the “Jurassic Park” franchise gave audiences exactly what they craved: A dino park open to the public. And it’s certainly exciting to see hordes of dinosaurs break free and cause chaos among the thousands of panicked guests. There’s no denying the movie’s two sequels are hugely misguided, but the first “Jurassic World” has its blockbuster charms.

The plot of this one doesn’t need much explaining. The titular Jurassic World is a kitschy theme park full of genetically engineered prehistoric creatures, to the surprise of nobody these cloned dinos soon break free and run amok. It’s the job of a velociraptor trainer (Chris Pratt) and the park’s operations manager (Bryce Dallas Howard) to restore the peace.

Watch "Jurassic World" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Blink Twice" (2024) "Unstoppable" (2025) "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" (2023) "The Fall Guy" (2024) "The Calendar Killer" (2025) "Tag" (2018) "The Creator" (2023) "Jurassic World" (2015) "The Equalizer" (2014) "The Equalizer 2" (2018)