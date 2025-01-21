Prime Video just got one of the best psychological thrillers of 2024 — and it’s a chilling watch

“Blink Twice” is one of those movies I approached with almost no prior knowledge. I skipped the trailer, didn’t read the synopsis, and went in completely blind. That lack of information made the experience of watching this psychological thriller even more chilling. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video in the U.S. (as of January 21), I urge you to watch it too.

“Blink Twice” marks Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, and her creative vision shines through in this unsettling thriller. It’s a testament to her ability to craft tension and intrigue in a way that keeps you hooked from start to finish, which made it one of the best thrillers of 2024. Not to mention the talented cast, who each give this movie plenty of emotional depth.

If you’re like me and prefer to dive in with minimal details, this is your cue to stop reading and head straight to the streaming service and get started. But if you’re someone who likes a little context before adding a movie to your Prime Video watchlist, here’s a spoiler-free breakdown of what makes “Blink Twice” worth your time.

What is ‘Blink Twice’ about?

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Blink Twice” is a psychological thriller that follows Frida (Naomi Ackie), a cocktail waitress who, along with her best friend Jess (Alia Shawkat), is invited by tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) to his private island. Initially, the island appears to be a luxurious paradise, but Frida soon senses that something is amiss, leading her to question the true nature of their host and the events unfolding around them.

The narrative delves into dangerous power dynamics, control, and the sinister capabilities of the wealthy elite. “Blink Twice” opens with a trigger warning due to its depiction of sexual violence against women, indicating that viewers are about to watch a controversial story (so something to keep in mind before watching).

‘Blink Twice’ is an unsettling thriller with a lot to say

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Considering this is Zoë Kravitz’s first time in the director’s chair, she makes an unforgettable impression by delivering a movie that’s bold from the outset. It’s evident she was committed to tackling a deeply serious subject, shown by the movie’s opening. It features a statement that serves as both a trigger warning and an important prelude, preparing viewers for the distressing themes to come, including depictions of sexual violence. “Blink Twice” is a movie worth watching for its commentary, atmosphere, and as a stepping stone for a promising new director.

The movie begins with Frida scrolling through her phone, consuming a stream of social media videos, until she stumbles upon an apology video from billionaire tech mogul Slater King. We learn he’s stepped down as CEO for undisclosed past misconduct, and within minutes, the movie critiques the superficiality and toxicity of online culture.

Frida and her best friend Jess are soon invited to Slater’s private island for an exclusive event alongside a curated group of guests. While the setting has plenty of perfectly pink cocktails, sunshine, and pools, an underlying unease creeps in pretty quickly. Kravitz crafts a visually rich experience peppered with flashes of toxic yellow and green, while the chilling sound design makes the viewing even more visceral.

(Image credit: Warner. Bros Pictures)

Naomi Ackie and Adria Arjona deliver solid performances as two women who form a bond, relying on each other when intuition tells them something isn’t right, even in a seemingly perfect, fantastical world. There’s a whole lot to like about “Blink Twice,” and I don’t want to keep rambling on in case I reveal too much, but this thriller is definitely a chilling (but difficult) watch at times. And the cinematography’s visual flair feels like a mind-bending thrill ride through a dulled down version of “Alice in Wonderland.”

That said, “Blink Twice” does have its smaller issues. While it brims with thought-provoking ideas and themes, these are often diluted by a script that feels too general to fully explore its potential. To Kravitz’s credit, the movie’s visual style is great, a testament to her sharp instincts behind the camera.

However, the underdeveloped narrative weakens the overall impact, even when the movie tries to drive its message home. If you can get past the weaker screenplay and inconsistent tone, “Blink Twice” is a worthy psychological thriller that won’t leave your mind.

Stream ‘Blink Twice’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Now that “Blink Twice” is streaming on Prime Video, I definitely say it’s worth checking out if you’re after an intense psychological thriller. Just be warned that it does contain some distressing themes.

I’m not the only one who thought this was an effective thriller. “Blink Twice” has 75% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 200 reviews, with audiences giving it 71%. Sophie Gilbert from The Atlantic said: “One of Kravitz’s major accomplishments in the movie is how she and the cinematographer, Adam Newport-Berra, make an island paradise feel like hell on Earth.”

Meanwhile, BBC’s Nicholas Barber said: “As cluttered as it is, though, Blink Twice is stylish and savage enough to gain a cult following. And it is undoubtedly the work of a skilled writer-director, rather than an actor who is having a go at directing.”

Stream “Blink Twice” on Prime Video now.