Prime Video is losing one of the most intense thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’ve always been a fan of a simple thriller. Sometimes it’s easier to watch a straightforward concept, especially when compared to those overly complicated plots with one-dimensional characters. That’s exactly why I loved “Alone.” Now it’s unfortunately leaving Prime Video on January 13, 2025.

“Alone” keeps things simple, and that’s a good thing. The story centers on a killer who kidnaps a widow after a few chance encounters, and she has to use every ounce of her strength to escape. It reminds me a lot of “Hush” with its sleek, suspense-filled shots and a plot that wastes no time. And let’s be honest, any movie that can keep my short attention span locked in is a win, and “Alone” did just that.

So, if you’re looking for something intense to watch on the streaming service this week, this overlooked thriller should be added to your watchlist. Here’s why you need to stream “Alone” before it leaves Prime Video in exactly one week.

What is ‘Alone’ about?

“Alone” follows Jessica (Jules Willcox), a recently widowed woman who is struggling to cope with her grief. Seeking solace and a fresh start, she sets off with her things packed to escape the painful memories of her past.

However, she unexpectedly encounters a man (Marc Menchaca) whose unsettling demeanor puts her on edge. After an unnerving interaction, Jessica resumes her journey, but things take a terrifying turn when the man kidnaps her.

Taken to a remote cabin in the wilderness, Jessica is held captive by her abductor, who is revealed to be a violent and unpredictable individual. Despite the terror she faces, Jessica refuses to give up. She uses every ounce of her survival instincts to escape from the cabin and find a way to get to safety. As she navigates the unforgiving terrain, she must battle not only her kidnapper’s relentless pursuit but also the harsh conditions of the wild.

‘Alone’ is a taut little thriller with non-stop tension

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB)

Seeing that “Alone” is set to leave one of the best streaming services is what finally pushed me to watch it, and I’m so glad I did. It’s a tense, gripping thriller that keeps the suspense alive from start to finish. The last time a movie had me holding my breath like this was “A Quiet Place: Day One,” since the whole premise is about being silent. But “Alone” left me breathless purely through its relentless suspense, with no need for apocalyptic stakes or terrifying aliens.

“Alone” works because of its simple narrative structure, anchored by two impressive performances. Willcox (as Jessica) and Menchaca (as her kidnapper, Sam) deliver characters that feel real. Jessica embodies the fear and unease women experience far too often, walking the fine line between politeness and self-preservation when encountering someone unsettling. Being a woman, watching her panic in those terrifying moments, torn between being kind or being firm, really does resonate. It’s a thriller that shows being kind or being upfront doesn’t make a difference.

On the other hand, Menchaca brings a sinister presence to his role as the kidnapper, making every scene he’s in feel incredibly tense. His calm, calculated menace never fails to be unsettling, and his confidence in the role makes the movie stand above its contemporaries. Together, these two leads turn a simple premise into something very effective. “Alone” proves you don’t need explosive action or a sprawling cast to craft a taut little thriller.

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB)

Don’t go into “Alone” expecting an action-packed thrill ride with endless twists and turns. Director John Hyams instead wrings every ounce of tension and proves that sometimes less is more. Throughout most of the movie, we’re by Jessica’s side, watching her run through the wilderness during heavy storms with several injuries while still finding her strength to keep going. This is what makes it so thrilling and tense to watch.

I’m not the only one who thinks “Alone” is a solid watch, judging by its 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes (although the viewer rating is way down at 54%). Dave Golder from Radio Times said: “Alone is a minor triumph of style over substance. While many of the plot beats feel familiar, some top-notch acting and superbly edgy direction from John Hyams help elevate the material, and the peach of an ending is well worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, THN’s Kat Hughes stated it’s a “refreshingly plausible approach to the kidnap-survival thriller buoyed by fantastic performances from all involved.”

Of course, not everyone is going to like it. Maria Lattila from The Digital Fix said: “John Hyams' Alone feels like a mix tape of classic thriller and horror tropes, but without the combined effectiveness.”

Stream ‘Alone’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB)

You have exactly one week to watch “Alone” before it leaves Prime Video on January 13. I would highly recommend checking it out if you love psychological thrillers and need something intense to watch this week. It has a total runtime of 98 minutes, making it a short but snappy thriller that deserves its time to shine again.

If you’re not feeling it yet, check out the best movies currently available on Prime Video. You can also see what’s new on Prime Video in January 2025 for more recommendations.

