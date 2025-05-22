One of Liam Neeson’s most overlooked action-thriller movies is about to leave Prime Video — but you still have time to watch it

Sometimes the simplest ideas on paper are the most successful in practice. Take 2019’s “Cold Pursuit” as an example. This elevator pitch for this action-thriller movie is relatively straightforward: Liam Neeson on a revenge quest in snowy Colorado. And it’s just as enjoyable as that premise makes it sound.

Liam Neeson’s credentials as an action movie star have been well established. Even since featuring in 2008’s “Taken,” the Northern Irishman has gone on to star in more thrillers than I can possibly list here. While some of these have been duds (“The Ice Road,” “Blacklight”), when Neeson gets behind the wheel of a well-oiled project, the results are usually pretty darn compelling.

“Cold Pursuit” is one such example, and it’s currently streaming on Prime Video. However, it won't be sticking around much longer as the movie is set to be removed from the streaming service’s library next week, on May 31. That gives you just over a week to watch, and if you’ve enjoyed Neeson’s action output in the past, this is one flick you should make the time to stream.

What is ‘Cold Pursuit’ about?

Cold Pursuit (2019 Movie) Official Trailer – Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum - YouTube Watch On

Nels Coxman (Liam Neeson) is a hardworking snowplow driver and valued community member in the ski resort village of Kehoe, Colorado.

He lives an honest life with his wife (Laura Dern), but his simple existence is shattered when his beloved son dies, and the circumstances are suspicious.

Learning that his son was tangled up with a ruthless drug cartel, led by a psychotic criminal named Viking (Tom Bateman), he sets out on a revenge-fueled mission to put those responsible for this son’s death under the ground (or under the ice in this case).

As Nels becomes completely consumed by his bloodthirsty mission, he swaps his life of law-abiding for uncompromising vengeance, and finds himself caught in the middle of a deadly turf war between rival gangs.

‘Cold Pursuit’ is Neeson on cruise control (and I’m OK with that)

“Cold Pursuit” is actually a remake of a Norwegian movie, “In Order of Disappearance,” but in a rare move, the original director, Hans Petter Moland, returned to helm this English-language adaptation of his own original work.

This gives “Cold Pursuit” a greater sense of authenticity than some of the more cynical Hollywood reworks of international films.

The material doesn’t really challenge Neeson. He’s done vengeful parent plenty of times in his career, and the whole good-guy-goes-bad shtick falls comfortably in his established wheelhouse. But the thing is, Neeson is such a magnetic presence on screen, and is so well suited to these types of roles, I just never tire of watching him methodically murder very bad men in brutal ways.

Viewers who like their action-thrillers to be violent will also get a real kick out of “Cold Pursuit,” because things get seriously bloody. Some of the kills are wince-inducing, and it most definitely earns its R-rating. A few of Neeson’s other action efforts can be accused of being a little sanitized (likely for a more audience-friendly PG-13), but “Cold Pursuit” is certainly not one of them.

“Cold Pursuit” is also surprisingly playful. This is a movie where you’ll see people decapitated and quite literally fed to the fishes, but it has a real humorous streak. Naturally, it’s very dark humor on offer here, but it’s a mixture of tones that works surprisingly well. The movie’s final death is a great example. I won’t spoil it here, but it’s violent, silly and sort of genius.

However, I do wish the movie had made better use of its female cast members. Laura Dern has a supporting role as Nels' wife, and really feels like barely a bit part player. When you have somebody as supremely talented as Laura Dern in your cast, it's a real crime to give her so little to work with.

Overall, the biggest appeal of “Cold Pursuit” is watching Neeson switch from upstanding citizen to ruthless killer, and that’s a role that few can do as well as the genre veteran. It’s a simple idea, but it’s well executed and the movie gives viewers exactly what it promises.

Stream ‘Cold Pursuit’ on Prime Video before it’s too late

As a reminder, “Cold Pursuit” is set to leave Prime Video on May 31, so if the above has convinced you to add it to your watchlist, but sure to have it very top as you only have a limited time left to enjoy this compelling thriller on the Amazon-owned platform.

Meanwhile, if you want some more Prime Video recommendations, here’s a guide to the highest-rated movies added to the streaming service this month.

If you want an alternative pick also featuring Mr. Neeson, be sure to check out “In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” which might just be his finest work in the action-thriller genre to date.

Watch "Cold Pursuit" on Prime Video until May 31, 2025