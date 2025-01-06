One of the best action-thrillers you (probably) haven’t watched just crashed the Prime Video top 10

The release of a new action-thriller movie starring Liam Neeson is hardly front-page news. The veteran Irish actor has made a late-career habit of featuring in movies about hitmen, mobsters and criminal enforcers. However, “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” is a little more interesting than Neeson’s usual fair and stands out among its numerous contemporaries for all the right reasons.

After a limited theatrical release last March (and a Netflix release in the U.K. and Ireland in April 2024), “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” has made its way over to Amazon Prime Video, and is finally finding a much-deserved audience. The action-thriller has claimed a spot in the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list, and while its odds of dethroning current No. 1 pick “The Fall Guy” appear slim, I’m just happy to see more people watching this flick.

I rank “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” as one of the more underrated movies of 2024, and if you missed it last year (understandable, its theatrical release was blink and you’ll miss it), you should make time to watch it now that it’s arrived on Prime Video in the U.S.

What is 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' about?

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS Official Trailer (2023) Liam Neeson - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1970s Ireland, against the backdrop of the Troubles, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson) is a World War II veteran who has put his combat experience to use for the local crime boss (Colm Meaney) as a contract killer in the coastal town of Glencolmcille. The vet is working with a young mentee (Jack Gleeson) who takes pleasure in the act of murder, by contrast, Finbar is growing weary of the violent profession and yearns to make something decent of his life.

At the same time Finbar is looking to repent for his many criminal deeds, a group of IRA members arrive in a small town following a deadly car bombing in Belfast. Led by Doirean (Kerry Condon), this group quickly comes to have an axe to grind with Finbar and begins terrorizing the local community as well. The simmering tension eventually boils to violent conflict as Finbar attempts to protect his friends while keeping his bloody (ex)profession a secret.

'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' is one of Neeson’s best efforts

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Facing East)

As noted, Liam Neeson is no stranger to the action-thriller genre. And even his character here is hardly breaking new ground. Neeson has played a repentant sinner drawn back into a seedy world of crime before too. However, there’s a reason the Irish actor is often considered one of the best in the business in this niche, he is perfectly suited to bring a gruff criminal with a heart of gold to life. Yes, Finbar is a hitman, but he's still likable and a compelling protagonist.

What elevates “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” further is the cast around Neeson. It’s a rare occasion where a Neeson-fronted action-thriller offers a developed supporting cast. This movie stands as a real testament to the strength of acting talent in Ireland with Ciarán Hinds, Sarah Greene and Colm Meaney all excellent. However, the real standouts are Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson, it’s especially great to see the former make such an impression after he initially planned to quit acting following his work in “Game of Thrones.”

Director Robert Lorenz — who previously worked with Neeson on 2021’s “The Marksman” — largely keeps things simple with “In the Land of Saints and Sinners”. There are plenty of stunning shots of the gorgeous country of Ireland, and you’re never too far away from a tense face-off between key characters. Plus, the action-packed finale, which revolved around a shoot-out at the local pub, is pretty high-stakes. Overall, it’s a well-constructed package, even if it doesn’t break much new ground for the genre (or challenge Neeson).

Stream 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' on Prime Video now

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Facing East)

Upon its initial release, “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” enjoyed a generally warm reception from critics. The movie currently holds a strong 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to earn it a “Certified Fresh” seal of approval. Though its audience score is a little closer to lukewarm at just 73%. That’s not an awful rating, but some viewers did accuse the movie of being “cookie-cutter”, which I’ll acknowledge is a pretty reasonable criticism.

Nevertheless, Liam Neeson action-thrillers are always dependable when you need a shot of adrenaline. And “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” is elevated above much of the actor’s work in the genre by an impressive supporting cast, and the always beautiful setting of Ireland (frankly, I’d watch pretty much any type of movie set in the picturesque country). If you’re looking for something exciting to watch on Prime Video this week, get it in your watchlist now.

However, if you’re not totally sold on yet another Liam Neeson action-thriller, check out our roundup of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2025, there’s sure to be something arriving on the popular streaming platform that suits your tastes this month.

Watch "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" on Prime Video now