Netflix is losing a dark psychological thriller movie about obsession — don’t miss this chance to stream it

Netflix is about to remove a dark psychological thriller movie that captures the crushing pressure of perfectionism.

"The Novice" may have been overlooked since its 2021 release, but it’s one that absolutely deserves more attention. The story follows a college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team with fierce determination, despite having little experience. As she pushes herself harder and harder to make the varsity crew, you’ll witness the physical and emotional struggles that come with striving for such an elusive spot.

If you love psychological thrillers that don’t hold back, this one will probably linger in your mind for quite some time. It’s a slow-burn that might make you wince, all anchored by a mesmerizing lead performance that brings the character’s struggles to life.

But this intense story won’t be available on Netflix for much longer as it leaves on July 25. Those who want to experience a thriller that’s both powerful and haunting, don’t wait. Here’s why this dark psychological thriller deserves your attention before it leaves the streaming service.

What is ‘The Novice’ about?

The Novice - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

“The Novice” follows Alex Dall (Isabelle Fuhrman), a determined college freshman who joins her university’s competitive rowing team. Though new to the sport, Alex immediately sets her sights on making the varsity crew, despite having little experience.

She throws herself into grueling training sessions, pushing her body beyond its limits. Her relentless drive quickly puts her at odds with teammates and coaches, who question her methods and the toll it takes on her health. As the season unfolds, Alex isolates herself, neglecting friendships and ignoring warning signs of exhaustion and injury.

The movie chronicles her intense daily routine — early mornings on the water, punishing workouts, and mental battles to keep up with more seasoned athletes. Alex’s single-minded focus causes mounting tension in the team dynamics, testing loyalties and resolve.

Why you should stream ‘The Novice’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Prod DB / Todd Martin / Picture Movers Anonymous / H2L Media Group / Alamy)

I decided to give “The Novice” a chance when I saw it had the “leaving soon” tag on Netflix, and I’m glad I did, because this psychological thriller ended up being a huge surprise. That’s exactly why I feel like I have to write about it, so more people don’t miss out.

Lauren Hadaway’s debut blurs the lines between sports drama, psychological thriller, and character study. It follows college freshman Alex Dall as she throws herself headfirst into her university’s rowing team at a fictional Northeastern school.

Like everything else in her life, Alex tackles rowing with a fierce determination to earn her place even if it means pushing herself past every limit, breaking expectations, and taking a serious toll on both her body and mind. As she trains harder, she begins to see teammates and friendships as distractions, first training alone, then later fighting for her spot once the crew is fully formed.

(Image credit: IFC Films / Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy)

Fuhrman, who’s been carving out a name for herself in the horror world, delivers what might be her best performance yet. She completely disappears into the role, matching Alex’s intensity every step of the way. You believe her because she brings the same raw drive and stubborn focus to the performance that the character lives and breathes.

Plus, rowing rarely gets much screen time, which immediately makes “The Novice” feel fresh. While sports dramas are common, this one refuses to follow the usual feel-good victory path. Instead, it leans hard into psychological tension, giving the story a much darker tone.

Aside from the central performance, one of the standout elements for me was the incredible sound design. At times, it’s disorienting listening to every breath and oar stroke, even uncomfortable, but that’s the whole point. You can tell the director has a background in sound as it’s used so intentionally.

(Image credit: Picture Movers Anonymous / Album / Alamy)

You don’t need to take my word for it either. “The Novice” has an impressive rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences scoring it slightly lower at 70%.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling and disturbing portrait of obsession.” And I have to agree with this statement.

“The Novice” might not have made a huge splash when it first dropped, but I’m hoping it will find another streaming home and gain an audience there. If you’re into psychological thrillers that aren’t afraid to get a little messy, this is one you won’t want to miss. And with it leaving Netflix soon, now’s the perfect time to watch. I’d watch it for the sound design alone.

Stream "The Novice" on Netflix until July 25.