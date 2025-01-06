Netflix just got an underrated action-adventure movie that’s already claimed No.1 — and it’s based on a true story

Netflix’s top 10 is constantly changing as new titles are added to the streaming service. For weeks, the thriller “Carry-On” held the No. 1 spot, but as of January 6, it’s been overtaken by an unexpected contender: the underrated action-adventure movie “In the Heart of the Sea.” Released a decade ago, this gripping tale is finally getting the recognition it deserves and is well worth a watch.

It’s always disappointing when movies like this fly under the radar. Back in 2015, “In the Heart of the Sea” struggled at the box office, failing to recoup its $100 million budget and ultimately becoming a commercial flop. Critics were also divided, leaving it with a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite these setbacks, the movie offers more than its reception suggests.

Having revisited it recently, I can confidently say that “In the Heart of the Sea” is an underrated gem. While it’s not without flaws, it delivers a tense, visually stunning experience that makes it a solid choice for your watchlist. Now that it’s back in the spotlight as Netflix’s new No. 1, here’s why you should give it a chance.

What is ‘In the Heart of the Sea’ about?

In the Heart of the Sea - Final Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“In the Heart of the Sea” recounts the true story that inspired Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, focusing on the harrowing journey of the whaling ship Essex in 1820. Led by Captain George Pollard Jr. (Benjamin Walker) and first mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth), the crew goes on a routine whaling expedition that turns catastrophic when a massive, vengeful sperm whale sinks their ship.

Stranded thousands of miles from home, the crew faces starvation, dehydration, and psychological torment, forcing them into desperate and morally challenging decisions. The story is framed as a recounting by an older Thomas Nickerson (Brendan Gleeson), a former cabin boy on the Essex, as he shares his traumatic experience with a young Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw), providing inspiration for Melville's iconic novel.

‘In the Heart of the Sea’ is a harrowing sea adventure worth experiencing

(Image credit: Alamy / Moviestore Collection Ltd)

“In the Heart of the Sea” isn’t a perfect movie, and it’s probably not one you’ll watch on repeat. But the stunning cinematography and gripping story make it a thrilling experience, and I’ll admit, I found myself completely glued to the screen throughout its entire runtime. At its core, it’s a sea adventure that centers on nature fighting back.

What I really appreciate about it is that it reminds us of humanity’s relentless thirst for discovery. It’s tough to watch scenes of whaling, especially when you realize how common it was, long before the practice was banned. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing how humans once hunted whales for their oil, and that sense of brutality can be hard to digest.

It’s a deeply conflicted movie, because while it’s impossible not to feel for the whales (especially the massive sperm whale that destroys the ship to protect its family), it’s equally hard not to care about the crew as they grow more delirious and fatigued. The bond that forms among them grows increasingly sad as their fates unfold out on sea.

The dramatic moments can feel a little overdone at times, and there are moments when it seems almost like a high-budget school play with all the random sailing terms Hemsworth throws around. But the action remains consistently thrilling, and the visuals make it even more engaging.

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB)

As I mentioned before, “In the Heart of the Sea” does have its flaws. The accents are a bit all over the place (Hemsworth slips between sounding like Thor and a New England native, which can be a bit distracting). And while Tom Holland is a talented actor, this isn’t one of his stronger roles. Surprisingly, his acting skills kind of get pushed into the background.

The story can feel a little stiff at times, but the dynamic shots of the crew working the rigging and maintaining the boat makes this movie feel authentic and keeps things lively enough. Those moments of action and attention to detail really help offset the slower parts of the plot.

Regardless, “In the Heart of the Sea” is still worth watching, and the critics who gave this a positive score share the same thoughts as mine. Toronto Sun’s Bruce Kirkland said: “It is mounted as a handsome period piece in period style, except for the modern special effects to make the close-ups of the whale look real. But it is also a bridge to modern thinking and a desperately thrilling adventure story.”

Meanwhile, Chris Vognar from Dallas Morning News stated it’s “everything you might expect and a little bit less. It's solid if rarely spectacular, engaging if rarely engrossing.” And these are takes I very much agree with.

So, if you’re looking for something thrilling to watch, “In the Heart of the Sea” should be your next choice. While it’s not a masterpiece, it has enough drama and action to keep you hooked. Not feeling it? See what else is new on Netflix in January 2025.

Stream "In the Heart of the Sea" on Netflix now.