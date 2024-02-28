New on Prime Video and Freevee in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Ready for movie night, but pockets feeling a little lighter than usual? You don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a good movie. You can hit up Amazon's Prime Video or its free, ad-supported video streaming service Freevee for some great new flicks and TV shows.

In March 2024, there's plenty of new content to choose from, with a great selection of original movies, TV shows, and sports to choose from. It's no secret why Prime Video and Freevee remain two of our favorite streaming services.

The month kicks off with "Ricky Stanicky," a John Cena comedy that finds the wrestler starring as the titular character, the creation of three friends. Technically an actor hired to portray the imaginary Stanicky, Cena has to answer for the various things the trio has done and blamed on Stanicky as if he were a real person.

You won't want to miss 'Road House' either, a reboot of the 1989 action classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who's looking to settle down in Florida. He finds peace while hanging out at a local roadhouse, which finds itself under assault by ne'er-do-wells.

Plus, there's much more to choose from! Don't miss our top picks for what's new on Prime Video and Freevee content in March 2024, plus the full list below.

New on Prime Video in March 2024: Top picks

'Ricky Stanicky' (March 7)

Three lifelong friends, Dean, Ws, and JT (Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino), find themselves caught up in lies they told two decades ago. The trio created an imaginary friend named Ricky Stanicky to blame for things they've done that they'd rather not own up to. When they're in dire need of a "real" Ricky to keep up the charade, they enlist the talents of a has-been actor named Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But as Rod delves deeper into his character, blurring the lines between fiction and reality, the friends quickly realize their clever ruse might have spiraled into a serious nightmare — a hilarious one.

Premieres March 7 on Prime Video

'Invincible' season 2 part 2 (March 14)

Grappling with the aftermath of his father's shocking betrayal, 18-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) finds himself at a crossroads, haunted by the fear that he might unwittingly follow in his father's footsteps. New villains emerge to challenge his resolve, leaving Grayson to try and define his own brand of heroism. Balancing the challenges of adulthood with the weight of his father's legacy on his shoulders, this fledgling hero has to figure out a way to press on without his father at his side.

Premieres March 14 on Prime Video

'Road House' (March 21)

Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) is an ex-UFC fighter seeking a quieter life. He finds glimmers of it there at Frankie's (Jessica Williams) roadhouse, which finds itself under fire by menacing crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen) and his gang. Dalton's efforts to stay clear of violence are thwarted at every turn. Gun-for-hire Knox (Conor McGregor) soon arrives and turns the tropical paradise into a battleground where Dalton's fighting skills are put to the test. This gritty new take on the 1989 classic adapts a much different setting than the original movie, with plenty of new surprises in store for fans.

Premieres March 21 on Prime Video

'Tig Notaro: Hello Again' (March 26)

Tig Notaro takes the stage once more with "Hello Again," her latest stand-up special. This time, she brings us through some truly uncomfortable moments from her own life, from surreal text exchanges to a peculiar late-night visit from a firefighter. With anecdotes about weird frights, strange encounters, and family life, Notaro serves up a masterclass in humor that's heartwarming as well as hilarious.

Premieres March 26 on Prime Video

'American Rust: Broken Justice' (March 28)

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In this follow-up to season 1 of "American Rust", the aftermath of a dramatic shoot-out leaves the residents of Buell, Pennsylvania, scrambling to rebuild their lives. Del (Jeff Daniels), now back with the Pittsburgh P.D., alongside his partner Angela (Luna Lauren Velez), dives into a complicated bombing case that brings him closer to the shadowy Brotherhood. Meanwhile, his lover Grace (Maura Tierney) leverages a new opportunity to secure her future. Buell eventually faces a fresh wave of murders as well — but with everyone going in different directions, who is left to try and solve them?

Premieres March 26 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in March 2024

March 1

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela's Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

March 5

Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)

March 7

Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

March 12

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

March 14

Frida (2024)

March 17

The Captive (2014)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

March 19

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

March 21

Road House (2024)

March 23

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 26

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

March 29

The Imitation Game (2014)

March 31

Battle Royale (2001)

Everything new on Freevee in March 2024

March 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Before I Fall (2017)

Dolittle (2020)

Emma (2020)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Picture Day (2012)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Hannah's Law (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

March 12

Boat Story (2024)

March 19

The Invisible Man (2020)

March 22

100% Wolf (2020)

March 31

Run the Race (2018)