3 best free movies streaming on Amazon Freevee right now

Have some extra time and want to catch a movie? You can save big by skipping the theater and staying at home to take in a flick. Between the tickets, the drive, and the popcorn, you'll be saving a bundle. And there are plenty of places to search for something to watch that are completely free, including Amazon Freevee.

Amazon Freevee is an ad-supported movie and TV streaming platform that has tons of content to sift through, including original and licensed programming. Though you might not hear much about it in the news as of late, we certainly appreciate it. In fact, we named it our top overall best free streaming service, beating out options like The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

With a massive library teeming with thousands of free TV shows and movies as well as Freevee original content, it can be hard to figure out what to start watching first, though. Check out some of our three favorite picks you can watch now on Freevee.

'Baby Driver'

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a getaway driver who loves to burn rubber while listening to his favorite tunes. Under the thumb of criminal mastermind Doc (Kevin Spacey), Baby finds himself mixed up in a world of bank robbers and bandits. All the while, he's dreaming of a future where he can leave it all behind. With every job, the stakes get higher, and the music gets louder, culminating in a final, desperate escape. But as Baby learns, breaking free from the underworld's grip won't be easy, especially when there's love (a relatively normal one) on the line.

'The Gift'

Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall) are a seemingly idyllic couple. The past comes knocking in the form of Gordo (Joel Edgerton), who leaves unsettling gifts for his old high school friend Simon. spiral of suspense. Soon he drops by with wine, fish, and other gifts. Robyn welcomes it, but Simon isn't as accepting. Over time, the gifts become more and more disturbing and Simon has to decide to take action against Gordo when he crosses some serious lines — what kind of secret history is Simon hiding, and what does Gordo have to do with it?

'Promising Young Woman'

Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is a brilliant who leads a double life. Driven by revenge against a man who sexually assaulted her best friend, she takes matters into her own hands to get back at those who drove her friend to suicide. Every night, Cassie dons the mask of a vigilante, luring her victims on dates and getting even with them in any way she can. When a chance encounter offers her the opportunity to settle old scores, Cassie takes the chance but ends up finding herself in an unexpected position. As she finds her way to the truth and exposes those who did the wrongdoing, she realizes a few important truths about herself along the way.

