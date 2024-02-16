Best Prime Video miniseries to watch this weekend

When it comes to binge-watching great bite-size stories, there's no better place than Prime Video. With so many TV show options available across the best streaming services, it can be hard to decide what to watch next — and even harder to fit what you choose into your already busy schedule.

Fortunately, the world of miniseries offers a self-contained narrative for a quick (and easily bingeable) dash of entertainment that carries the same emotional weight that makes longer shows so memorable to begin with. If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, you have access to a slew of award-winning miniseries at your fingertips, including gripping true crime thrillers, fascinating docuseries, sci-fi mysteries and more that you can easily start and finish in just a few days.

Here are the best Prime Video miniseries to binge-watch over a weekend.

Swarm

"Swarm" is part true crime documentary, part horror thriller, and part satirical commentary on the kinds of ravenous fan culture we've seen only fueled by social media's rise. From co-creators Janine Nabers and "Atlanta's" Donald Glover, it stars Dominique Fishback ("The Hate u Give") as Dre, the world's biggest and most murderous superfan of the fictional, Beyonce-style popstar Ni'Jah.

When confronted with people who fail to share her reverence, she dispenses out unapologetic justice via kettlebell, sledgehammer or whatever heavy object is close by. Her serial violence serves as the darkly comedic cornerstone for the show’s satire of fan culture and social media, while also shedding light on the twisted sense of community found amid their ranks by those who feel on the fringes of society. "Swarm" also features pop star Billie Eilish's acting debut as the disturbing cult leader Eva, whose initially warm demeanor hides something more sinister underneath.

'Modern Love'

"Modern Love" is one of those series that's better experienced than described. A romantic-comedy anthology miniseries, it's based on true stories shared in a long-running New York Times column of the same name. Each self-contained episode dives into the unique complexities and pitfalls of navigating relationships in a modern world.

Its touching stories are also packed with a star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Tina Fey, John Slattery and Andy Garcia. And — plot twist — it doesn't just focus on romantic love either. "Modern Love" uses its eight episodes to explore the all-too-human bonds of friendships, family and other forms of connection that make live worth living.

'The Gryphon'

You'd be forgiven for at first thinking "The Gryphon" seems inspired by "Stranger Things." But that's not entirely accurate, as the former's source material, the 1989 German novel "Der Greif," predates the Duffer brothers' sci-fi Netflix hit by a few decades. Another fun fact: "The Gryphon" is from the same studio that brought the acclaimed German series "Dark" to Netflix.

Set in the small town of Krefelden in the '90s, the miniseries follows an unassuming teenage boy named Mark (Jeremias Meyer) who discovers his true calling when he learns that he and his family are destined to protect a dark fantasy realm. A cruel despot known as The Gryphon rules over the realm, and his formidable armies are closing in. "The Gryphon" boasts a gritty '90s backdrop, stunning costume designs and a tightly woven narrative that fits perfectly into its six-episode run.

'LuLaRich'

When it comes to multi-level marketing companies, LuLaRoe is one of the most infamous. The "LulaRich" docuseries is a compelling deep dive into the viral clothing empire that developed a cult following throughout the 2010s for their comfort and colorful flair. It also delves into the accusations of operating a pyramid scheme that landed the company in court.

Drawing upon testimonials from former employees, sellers and even the company's founders themselves alongside insights from MLM experts, the series paints a comprehensive picture of the hubris and greed powering the LuLaRoe machine. It's a surreal tale of capitalism gone mad, and a wild ride from start to finish.

'The Night Manager'

On the hunt for a prestige spy thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat? Look no further than "The Night Manager," adapted from John le Carré's novel of the same name. "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier and hotel night auditor, who embarks on a dangerous mission to infiltrate the inner circle of international arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Rounding out the A-list cast is Olivia Colman who shines as Angela Burr, a Foreign Office agent who recruits Pine and has an unwavering resolve to bring down Roper by any means necessary.

As Pine ingratiates himself in Roper's orbit, he grapples with moral dilemmas that put his loyalties to the test, especially when it comes to the enigmatic Burr. The miniseries garnered widespread acclaim upon its release, earning three Golden Globe awards (one for each of its lead actors) and a Primetime Emmy for director Susanne Bier. With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, "The Night Manager" is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful thrillers.

