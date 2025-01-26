5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

As the month comes to a close, Prime Video is preparing to bid farewell to some great movies. While new titles are always making their way to the platform, it’s hard to say goodbye to some beloved titles. If you’ve been meaning to catch up on a few must-watch movies, now’s the perfect time to stream them before they’re gone.

From a heart-pounding sci-fi action movie starring Tom Cruise to a chilling dark thriller that had me on edge when I first watched it, Prime Video’s lineup has a little something for everyone. Here are the five best movies you absolutely need to stream before they leave the streaming service this month.

And if you’re looking for even more to watch, don’t forget to check out the latest arrivals on Prime Video in January 2025 to keep your binge list going strong.

‘Green Room’ (2015)

Green Room Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Imogen Poots, Patrick Stewart Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

I watched “Green Room” for the second time the other day and it still rattled me. There’s something about gritty, hyper-realistic thrillers that really gets under my skin, and it’s usually down to the unforgiving violence and solid performances at its core. In this case, “Green Room” delivers all of that and more, offering a heart-pounding experience that still hasn’t left my mind. Plus, it marks one of Anton Yelchin’s final movies, who sadly passed away in 2016.

“Green Room” follows a struggling punk rock band, The Ain’t Rights, who take a last-minute gig at a remote, backwoods venue to make ends meet. Unbeknownst to them, the venue is run by a group of violent neo-Nazis. After their performance, the band members stumble upon a horrific crime scene in the green room and are unwillingly thrust into a fight for their lives. The neo-Nazis, led by the chillingly calm and calculating Darcy (Patrick Stewart), won’t let them leave alive.

Watch on Prime Video until January 31

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Even after more than a decade since its release, I’ve yet to come across a movie that balances action-packed excitement with mind-bending sci-fi storytelling as perfectly as “Edge of Tomorrow.” Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are both incredible in their roles, and the pacing keeps you hooked the whole time. On top of all that, it’s just a really smart movie. It doesn’t spoon-feed you, but it’s not confusing either. “Edge of Tomorrow” strikes that perfect balance where you’re constantly intrigued and trying to figure things out alongside the characters.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Edge of Tomorrow” is set in a future where Earth is under attack by an alien race. These aliens are nearly unbeatable due to their advanced abilities, and humanity's survival hangs by a thread. The story follows Major William “Bill” Cage (Cruise), a public relations officer with no combat experience who is thrust into a front-line battle against the aliens. During the fight, Cage is killed but finds himself caught in a time loop. As Cage relives the day over and over, he teams up with Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Blunt), a celebrated soldier who previously experienced a similar time loop.

Watch on Prime Video until January 31

‘Bones and All’ (2022)

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

I’ve never seen a movie that blends so many genres quite like “Bones and All.” It’s a romance at heart, exploring the fragile connection between two outcasts who find solace in each other. At the same time, it doesn’t shy away from the visceral horror of their unusually savage urges. And then there’s the dark thriller aspects when the two travel together and commit some pretty unspeakable acts. “Bones and All” leaves a strange aftertaste, but that’s what makes it so good.

“Bones and All” tells a haunting yet strangely tender story of love and survival. The movie follows Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman with a dark and troubling secret: she is a cannibal. After her father abandons her, unable to cope with her condition, Maren goes on a journey to understand who she is and why she has these uncontrollable urges. Along the way, she meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a drifter with a similar affliction, and the two form a deep bond as they travel across the Midwest in search of answers about their pasts.

Watch on Prime Video until January 31

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (2020)

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Moving onto something completely different we have “Sonic the Hedgehog.” This surprisingly fun and entertaining movie appeals to both long-time fans of the games and families looking for a lighthearted adventure. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the perfect time to jump in, especially with “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” now available on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” tells the story of Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a blue, lightning-fast hedgehog from another dimension, who finds himself hiding on Earth after fleeing his home world to escape danger. Living in secret in the small town of Green Hills, Sonic accidentally reveals his powers, catching the attention of the eccentric and villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Robotnik, a brilliant but maniacal scientist, becomes obsessed with capturing Sonic to harness his incredible speed for his own schemes. To evade Robotnik and protect his newfound home, Sonic teams up with Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the local sheriff.

Watch on Prime Video until January 31

‘Mean Girls’ (2004)

Mean Girls (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Everyone knows about “Mean Girls,” and it’s a movie I don’t really need to explain. The screenplay, written by Tina Fey, is packed with some pretty clever dialogue and iconic one-liners that have become part of pop culture. Nearly two decades later, “Mean Girls” is just as witty and hilarious, and it’s the kind of movie you can watch again and again and always find something new to appreciate.

For those who somehow aren’t familiar, “Mean Girls” follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teenager who has been homeschooled in Africa her entire life. When her family moves to suburban Illinois, Cady experiences the chaos of public high school for the first time. She quickly learns about the school's cliques, most notably “The Plastics,” a trio of popular but ruthless girls led by the manipulative and glamorous Regina George (Rachel McAdams). As Cady gets deeper into their world, she finds herself drawn to the allure of popularity and begins to lose sight of who she really is.

Watch on Prime Video until January 31