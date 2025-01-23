5 best Netflix movies to watch right now before they leave this month

The Netflix movie library is always churning, and while that means that new flicks are being added at a regular clip, it also means that every month subscribers have to wave goodbye to a few old favorites. Unfortunately, January 2025 is no exception to this rule.

Netflix has confirmed it will remove a handful of movies on the final day of the month (January 31). This month's removals include some of the very best comedies of the 2010s and an Oscar-winning war epic that will grip you throughout its lengthy runtime. These movies will certainly be missed once they’ve expired and waved goodbye to Netflix.

However, you’ve still got time to plan an impromptu movie marathon and watch these Netflix movies before they’ve left the streaming service. So, here are the Netflix movies that need to be at the very front of your watchlist as you’ve only got a few days left to stream them.

‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

When “21 Jump Street” was announced, there was a fair degree of skepticism. Based on a mostly forgotten ‘80s police procedural (which kickstarted Johnny Depp’s career), it seemed like a tacky attempt to revive an abandoned franchise instead of creating something new. So, it was a pleasant surprise when the film result proved to be one of the freshest comedies of the 2010s. Thanks to its sharp self-aware streak, “21 Jump Street” constantly pokes fun at its existence, and the comedic chemistry between Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum is perfect.

Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum) are two street-level cops drafted into an undercover policing unit tasked with finding the supplier for a new synthetical drug known as HFS at a local high school. Going undercover as students, they quickly learn the rules of school have changed since they were teenagers. As they get closer to the truth, their close partnership comes under threat, and on a very dramatic Prom Night, their covers might just get blown.

‘22 Jump Street’ (2014)

“21 Jump Street” felt like lightning in a bottle. As noted, it’s a brilliant meta-comedy that elevated itself beyond a cheap rehash of its source material. Remarkably, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller managed to strike lightning twice as the sequel, the aptly titled, “22 Jump Street," is every bit as funny and while it reheats a lot of the same jokes, it’s once again extremely self-aware and never stops making fun of the expected sequel tropes.

This time Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are taking the next step and swapping high school for college. Once again on the hunt for the supplier of a new drug (this one is called WHY-PHY), Jenko finds himself connecting with a football-playing jock (Wyatt Russell), while Schmidt falls in with the art-major crowd. Their investigation proves extra tough, and it might even just end their partnership for good ahead of a very fateful spring break.

‘We’re the Millers’ (2013)

“We’re the Millers” is a delightfully silly comedy movie with a surprisingly impressive legacy. Even if you’ve never watched this movie before you’ll likely recognize several moments as the flick has inspired several popular memes (most notably, “You guys are getting paid?” ). But this 2013 comedy is more than merely a meme-generator; it’s also very funny and has a seriously stacked cast including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Ed Helms and Will Poulter.

“We’re the Millers” focuses on a small fry drug dealer (Sudeikis) who finds himself in major debt to his supplier (Helms), and to repay what he owes, he must travel to Mexico to pick up a sizeable shipment and bring it to back to the USA. He hires an RV and a group of eccentrics (Aniston, Roberts and Poulter) to act as his fake family to fool the border forces. Once they hit the road, the supposed foolproof plan quickly goes off the rails and hilarity ensues.

‘White House Down’ (2013)

“White House Down” didn’t get a fair shake when it hit theaters in the summer of 2023. It was released just three months after “Olympus Has Fallen," a Gerard Butler action flick with the exact same core premise: a terrorist attack on the White House. Naturally, audiences had a sense of déjà vu as both movies looked almost identical on paper and so “White House Down,” with its later release date, struggled to make much of an impression.

That’s a shame because this popcorn action-thriller is a whole load of fun. As is director Roland Emmerich’s trademark, the narrative beats are extremely cliche, and the action spectacle takes priority over everything else, but the action is slick. Furthermore, Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx are a well-matched duo as the President of the United States and a Capitol policeman respectively. This is the perfect watch if you enjoyed Netflix’s “Back in Action."

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

“Zero Dark Thirty” is one of those movies I appreciate more with each watch. When I caught it in theaters all the way back in 2012, I was unsure about its pacing, but as I’ve grown older (and, fingers crossed, at least a little wiser), I’m more and more convinced that it’s among the greatest political thrillers of the 21st century. Plus, the leading performance from Jessica Chastain is just phenomenal. She deserved to scoop the Oscar over Jennifer Lawrence, and I’m saying that as somebody who adores “Silver Linings Playbook.”

From Kathryn Bigelow, Oscar-winning director of “The Hurt Locker," “Zero Dark Thirty” chronicles the almost decade-long international manhunt for terrorist leader Osama bin Landa. In the wake of the September 11 attacks, he becomes the most wanted man on the planet, and the singular obsession of a dedicated (but fictional) CIA operative, Maya (Chastain). Locating him down becomes an all-consuming mission but Maya refuses to give up until he's found.

