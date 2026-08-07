3 best new to Prime Video shows you should stream this weekend (August 7-9)

August might still be another month of summer for some people, but for me, it’s the beginning of getting excited for the colder months ahead. That means the countdown to spooky season, crisp weather, and those cozy nights spent indoors with a good show. Thankfully, Prime Video is never short on new series to stream, especially for anyone who prefers bingeable shows rather than waiting week after week for new episodes.

But streaming services are often packed with new content, making it difficult to find something you’re actually in the mood to watch. That’s why I’ve picked three standout shows recently added to Prime Video, including an original drama with a compelling mystery, an action-thriller that recently returned for its third season, and an adventure documentary packed with physical challenges. So, here are three new Prime Video additions worth watching this weekend.

‘Sterling Point’

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has a new No. 1 on its hands, and that’s “Sterling Point,” the streamer’s latest original drama that mixes romance with a compelling mystery. The series debuted with a strong 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is already gaining attention online thanks to clips highlighting some of its more heated moments. It feels like Prime Video is leaning into the same audience that made recent hits like “Off Campus” and “Every Year After” such successes. If you enjoy a bingeable drama with a mysterious twist, “Sterling Point” should be on your watchlist.

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Annie Jacobson’s (Ella Rubin) life changes when she discovers that her estranged grandfather has left her a remote island in Canada. Alongside her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo), Annie travels to the mysterious property, hoping to uncover why it was left to them and what secrets surround their family’s past. As she begins exploring the island, Annie forms unexpected connections, meets new people, and faces revelations that challenge everything she thought she knew about her upbringing.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video

‘Lioness’

Special Ops: Lioness | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is a surprisingly good place to discover shows from other streaming services, as it often strikes deals to bring select streaming originals to its library. For example, you can stream the first season of Paramount’s “Lioness” on Prime Video right now, which is perfect timing for anyone looking to catch up. Those wanting to try out new shows without committing to another subscription can use Prime Video to explore different offerings, and “Lioness” is definitely a great place to start.

Joe (Zoe Saldaña) is a CIA operative who leads a covert program designed to recruit and train agents for dangerous missions. After selecting Marine Raider Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), Joe guides her through an undercover operation targeting a powerful figure connected to a terrorist network. As the mission progresses, the team faces unexpected challenges and difficult decisions that test their commitment. Alongside Joe’s work in the field, the series also follows the impact her responsibilities have on her life away from operations.

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Watch "Lioness" season 1 on Prime Video and seasons 2-3 on Paramount+

‘The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls’

The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls takes on an unscripted adventure docuseries with key cast members and the creator of the historical drama “The Chosen.” Bear Grylls leads participants away from filming sets and into extreme environments to push them out of their comfort zones. Settings include Utah's Castle Valley and Canyonlands, the Great Basin Desert, the Adirondack Forest, the Ausable River, and the Colorado River. If physical challenges are your thing, this sounds like a must-watch.

“The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls” follows the cast of “The Chosen” as they step away from the set and join adventurer Bear Grylls for a series of demanding outdoor journeys. Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Luke Dimyan, and creator Dallas Jenkins travel through forests, deserts, rivers, and canyons while taking on a range of challenges led by Grylls. Across six episodes, the group navigates unfamiliar environments, tackles physical obstacles, and shares personal stories while viewers get a closer look at the people behind the popular series.

Watch "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls" on Prime Video from Aug. 9

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