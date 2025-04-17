How to watch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ online from anywhere
Get out of the middle lane for these middle-aged petrol heads and enjoy the best bits of "The Grand Tour"
"The Not Very Grand Tour" is the title of the repackaged best bits of "The Grand Tour" presented by James May and Richard Hammond — Clarkson is presumably stuck on his farm with his hand up the back of a cow.
Below, we reveal where to watch “The Not Very Grand Tour” online and from anywhere with a VPN.
"The Not Very Grand Tour" premieres internationally on Friday, April 18.
• Global stream — Amazon Prime (FREE 30-day trial)
The first episode — "The Power and the Glory" — is the only one with a release date (Friday, April 18) and we see the presenters tearing about Detroit in American muscle cars in celebration of the internal combustion engine.
The episode guide below tells you what else you can expect —Clarkson falling over and failing to understand stuff, May wearing floral blouses with his blow-dried hair and Hammond doing whatever it is he is supposed to be doing on the show.
There will be four episodes this year (release dates TBA) and three more in 2026.
Read on for our full guide to how to watch “The Not Very Grand Tour” online with an Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial.
Watch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ on Prime Video
How to watch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia
The first episode of "The Not Very Grand Tour" premieres on Prime Video on Friday, April 18 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 7 a.m. BST in the U.K.; and 4 p.m. AEST in Australia. Three more episodes will drop later this year to be followed by another three in 2026 (release dates TBA).
There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows.
After this trial period ends, a subscription costs:
U.S. — $14.99 per month / $139 annually
U.K. — £8.99 per month / £95 annually
Canada — CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually
Australia — AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually
In addition to “The Not Very Grand Tour”, Prime Video is also home to hit originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.
How to watch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ from abroad
How to watch ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ online from anywhere with a VPN
If you try to access your Amazon Prime account from abroad, you might find that your access is restricted — and some titles might be unavailable until your return home. Don't worry as there's a neat solution: Just download a VPN, and you'll be able to access your Prime Video content as if you were in your regular region of the world. Our all-time favorite is NordVPN (save up to 70% with this deal). Here's why it's the best:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ — Cast
- James May — Self
- Richard Hammond — Self
- Jeremy Clarkson — Self (Archive footage only)
‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ — Release schedule and episode guide
- Episode 1: “The Power and the Glory”
Richard Hammond and James May celebrate the internal combustion engine. Jeremy Clarkson appears in archive footage only, mostly in Detroit. (Friday, April 18)
- Episode 2: “The Grand-ish Tour: A Trip Down Memory Lane”
Epic driving moments in California, Morocco, Colorado and Scandinavia. Misery brought on by water and mud, Jeremy's mechanical incompetence and an excellent montage of each other falling over. (Date TBA)
- Episode 3: “A Bit Further Down Memory Lane”
The trio's own creations. the trio's own creations including Jeremy's home-made SUV, pranks and "epic drag races". (Date TBA)
- Episode 4: “The Grand-ish Tour: Completely Lost Down Memory Lane”:
- Everything from French hatchback racing and drifting Italian classics to an RV demolition derby and some massive dogs. (Date TBA)
