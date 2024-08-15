Twelve queens from around the world come together for the 'Olympics of Drag' in the hope of being crowned Queen of the Mothertucking World and bag a $200,000 prize. Here's how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" from anywhere with a VPN .

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' date, streaming info The first two episodes of "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" will arrive on Friday, August 16. New episodes will drop every Friday.

RuPaul is, of course, on hand to run proceedings, alongside fellow judges Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims. Global guest judges include U.K. TV host Graham Norton, American comedian Matt Rogers, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo (aka Miss Columbia 2014), Mexican singer Danna and Spanish actor Javier Calvo.

As for our Queens, they include U.S. drag legend Alyssa Edwards, Eva Le Queen of the Philippines, Canadian Pythia, British icon Kitty Scott Klaus and Aussie Kween Kong. As Mama Ru herself puts it: "The international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds."

And between all the fierce competition, "Global All Stars" also marks the start of the 'Drag Saves the World' campaign, a partnership with All Out – an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – that is being kicked off with a $100,000 donation from MTV and World of Wonder.

Ready to get to werk? Read on to find out how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus, with the first two episodes landing on Friday, August 16. Episodes will then arrive every Friday.

Paramount Plus costs from $5.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

And if you are away from States for work or on vacation, don't forget you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' from abroad

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Global All Stars" on your usual subscription?

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' around the world

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' online in the U.K.

"RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" will be available in the U.K. on Wow Presents Plus with episodes starting on Friday, August 16.

Wow Presents Plus costs just £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year and is home to (almost) everything "Drag Race", including "Drag Race U.S." and international shows from Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content.

It doesn't host "Drag Race U.K." though, but the good news is that that show airs for free on BBC iPlayer.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your usual subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' online in Canada

"RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" will stream on Crave in Canada, with episodes available on Fridays starting August 16.

Traveling overseas? NordVPN will let you watch on your usual service just as you would back home.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' in Australia

In Australia, "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars" premieres on Stan at the same time as the U.S. with episodes set to air on Fridays starting August 16.

Aussie abroad? You can keep up with "Drag Race" on your usual streamer from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' line-up

Meet The Queens of Global All Stars ðŸŒŽ - YouTube Watch On

Swipe to scroll horizontally Queen Original Show Original Placement Global All Stars Placement Alyssa Edwards U.S. season 5 6th place TBC Athena Likis Belgique season 1 Runner-up TBC Eva Le Queen Philippines season 1 3rd place TBC Gala Varo México season 1 Runner-up TBC Kitty Scott-Claus U.K. series 3 Runner-up TBC Kween Kong Down Under season 2 Runner-up TBC Miranda Lebrão Brasil season 1 Runner-up TBC Nehellenia Italia season 2 Runner-up TBC Pythia Canada season 2 Runner-up TBC Soa de Muse France season 1 Runner-up TBC Tessa Testicle Germany season 1 8th place TBC Vanity Vain Sverige season 1 3rd place TBC

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, August 16

Friday, August 16 Episode 2: Friday, August 16

Friday, August 16 Episode 3: Friday, August 23

Friday, August 23 Episode 4: Friday, August 30

Friday, August 30 Episode 5: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Episode 6: Friday, September 13

Friday, September 13 Episode 7: Friday, September 20

Friday, September 20 Episode 8: Friday, September 27

Who are the judges for 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars'? The main judges will of course include the RuPaul, alongside Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims. The confirmed guest judges are as follows: Adriana Lima, model

Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, actress and model

Carson Kressley, television personality

Danna, singer, model and actress

Dianne Brill, fashion designer and model

Graham Norton, comedian and television host

Jasmine Tookes, model

Javier Ambrossi, actor

Javier Calvo, actor

Matt Rogers, comedian and actor

Ross Mathews, television host

Ts Madison, reality television personality

