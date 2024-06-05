‘The Traitors’ season 3 cast announced — here’s who will be backstabbing each other on Peacock

Peacock reality hit "The Traitors" is coming back for a third season, and will have a massive cadre of 21 reality stars all vying to find out who among them is "faithful," and who is secretly stabbing them in the back.

"The Traitors" season 3 lineup features some of the series' biggest names yet, including Tom Sandoval from "Vanderpump Rules," Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari and four former "Survivor" contestants. Oh, and did we mention there's a member of the British Royal Family on the list as well?

Where to stream 'The Traitors' "The Traitors" seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock

Who is in the cast of 'The Traitors' season 3?

Here is the full list of celebrity cast members who will be appearing in the upcoming season of "The Traitors," as revealed by host Alan Cumming in the announcement video above.

Bob Harper, "The Biggest Loser”

Bob the Drag Queen, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Britney Haynes, “Big Brother”

Carolyn Wiger, “Survivor”

Chanel Ayan, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset”

Ciara Miller, “Summer House”

Danielle Reyes, “Big Brother”

Dolores Catania, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Dorinda Medley, “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Dylan Efron, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

Gabby Windey, “The Bachelorette”

Jeremy Collins, "Survivor”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, British royal

Nikki Garcia, former professional wrestler

Rob Mariano, “Survivor”

Robyn Dixon, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Sam Asghari, model and actor

Tom Sandoval, “Vanderpump Rules”

Tony Vlachos, “Survivor”

Wells Adams, “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”

What is 'The Traitors' about?

(Image credit: Peacock)

"The Traitors" is a reality show unlike any other. Designed like a murder mystery game, the series follows a group of players, known as the "Faithful," who must work together on physical challenges and cerebral escape-room-style missions to build up a cash prize pot.

However, lurking among this group are cunning "Traitors" who are out to sabotage the group and sow discord in an effort to eliminate the true faithful one by one and steal the entire prize for themselves. Each night, under the cloak of darkness, the traitors perform a symbolic "murder," secretly choosing a Faithful to banish from the game.

However, the traitors risk exposure during each night's tense "banishment ritual," when the cast votes to eliminate a player they suspect of being a traitor. The accused make their case, and after someone is chosen, their identity as either a true faithful or traitor is revealed, allowing the remaining cast to see whether their powers of deduction were right on the money... or dead wrong.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this series has become a mega-hit for streaming service Peacock thanks to its blend of strategy, social deduction, and of course manipulation, and this new season looks to up the ante with several well-known reality heroes and villains, which should make for an exhilarating watch.

Peacock has not announced a release date for the new season yet, but with the cast now announced we'd imagine that filming will be underway soon, meaning we could see a third season premiere potentially before the end of the year.