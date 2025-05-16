How to watch 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' season 3 online – stream from anywhere

One thing's for sure, "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 ain't for the faint hearted. This time the setting is the Australian Outback with challenges including the deadly taipan snake and 250-pound wild boars... oh, and the competitive nature of 14 highly accomplished survivalists.

You can watch "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' season 3 - Streaming details, start time "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 premieres on Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

• U.S. — Discovery+ (7-day FREE trial) | Max

• U.K. — Discovery+

But it isn't just wild critters and killers or the rival skill sets of sundry knife makers, snowboarders and outdoor guides, competitors will also have to deal with conditions that can involve temperatures of up to 104°F during the day and night times so cold there is a very real danger of hypothermia if survivalists are unable to find shelter. Sounds like fun huh?

The programme makers also promise that the survivalists will face "heartbreaking medical tap outs, legacy-defining moments and the most shocking elimination ever seen in the franchise.” And all for a prize of $100,000 but, probably more important to these guys, the winner will also receive the coveted 10.0 Primitive Survival Rating (PSR) - keep reading to the end to find out what that is all about.

Read on for how to stream "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' S3 in the U.S.

"Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 premieres on Discovery Channel on Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. - Discovery Channel streams on Philo (7-day FREE trial).

New episodes will also stream later on Discovery Plus (7-day FREE trial) and Max (from $9.99 per month with ads).

Traveling outside the States? Simply use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming services when abroad. Details below.

Watch 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' s3 from anywhere in the world

If "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — e.g. Philo or Discovery Plus — and watch "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" S3 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 online in the U.K.

There is no release date for "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 in the U.K. but it will be available on Discovery and Discovery Plus very soon. Come back here for details.

On vacation in the U.K. or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a good streaming VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" s3 online in Australia?

"Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 is available for streaming in Australia from Sunday, May 18 on Foxtel. You can also find it on Binge. New episodes air on Sundays on Discovery Channel.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? You can watch "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 from anywhere in the world with Nord VPN, a clever app that allow you to log in to your usual streaming services as if back home.

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' S3 cast

Matt Wright – Knife maker and survival instructor with highest number of days survived in the wild (252). Previously in “Naked and Afraid: Savage”, “Naked and Afraid XL” and six more challenges.

Max Djenohan – Snowboarder with survival total of 177 days. Appeared on the show in six challenges.

Ky Furneaux – Aussie outdoor guide who should feel at home in the Outback. Appeared in six challenges over the years and survived 136 days.

Laura Zerra – Competed in Alaska, Panama and the Amazon jungle and survived 156 days. Appeared in five seasons in a row.

Suzänne Zeta - Virginia native has survived a total of 81 days during her various challenges across five seasons of the show.

Trish Bulinsky – Has appeared in four previous challenges and survived for a total of 104 days.

Kaila Cumings – Knife maker from New Hampshire returns with four challenges under her belt and 88 days survived.

Darrin Reay – Adventurer from Colorado with three previous seasons and 83 days survived in the wild.

Patrick French – From New Hampshire. Also three previous seasons on the show, with 82 days in the wild.

Trent Nielsen – Three challenges and 73 survival days.

Cheeny Plante – Three challenges and 67 survival days.

Jamie Frizzell – Scottish competitor from three previous challenges and 44 days.

Kaiela Hobart – Two challenges and 61 survival days.

Jermaine Jackson – Two challenges and 35 days survived in the wild.

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' S3 episode guide

Season 03 Episode 01: "Outback Trial by Fire"

S03 E02: "A Thief in the Night"

S03 E03 – S03 E10: "TBA"

The winner of "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 3 wins $100,000 and a PSR rating of 10. What is a PSR rating? The Personal Survival Rating (PSR) self-evaluation tool, was developed to facilitate comprehension and assessment of a person's natural predispositions, skills acquired through learning and habits developed through experience that can foster the success of a wilderness experience and increase autonomy and security in a natural environment.

