How to watch 'Queer Planet' online — live stream the nature doc from anywhere

“Everything you were taught as a kid is wrong." So says author and naturalist Bradley Trevor Greive in "Queer Planet", the most eye-catching nature documentary yet. Commissioned for Pride Month and narrated by Broadway star Andrew Rannells, the 90-minute special has courted controversy by conflating human culture with animal behavior.

"Queer Planet" premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, June 6 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

"Queer Planet" premieres on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

While marquee documentaries have shed light on same-sex relationships and gender-bending behaviors in nature before, none have done so with quite the same fervor as "Queer Planet".

It's certainly a fresh spin on the format, with Rannells amping his signature tongue-in-cheek, provocative delivery up to 11 for maximum controversy. "The idea of just having two fixed sexes is clearly out of style," he declares in the trailer (below), over shots of male lions getting frisky. "It's only in humans that we have such a stigma about [queerness]," adds Dr Amy Parish, a primatologist.

Also featuring input from ornithologist Dr Martin Stervander, entomologist Dr Tim Cockerill, mycologist Dr Patricia Kaishian, marine biologist Dr Christopher Goatley, evolutionary biologist Dr Dan Edwards, and biologists Dr Christine Wilkinson and Antonia Forster, "Queer Planet" promises to be a wild ride.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch "Queer Planet" exclusively on Peacock. The 90-minute documentary drop on Thursday, June 6.

Can you watch 'Queer Planet' in the U.K., Australia or Canada?

"Queer Planet" is exclusive to the U.S. at the time of writing, and there's no word yet on when it will be available to watch in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond.

