New on Peacock in June 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Peacock celebrates Pride Month in a major way this June, with the premiere of the documentary feature film “Queer Planet,” plus a selection of newly added movies showcasing the LGBTQ community, including “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Birdcage,” “Philadelphia” and “A Fantastic Woman.”

It’s a fairly slow month for Peacock originals, but Bravo steps up with new seasons of reality favorites “The Real Housewives of Dubai” and “Below Deck Mediterranean,” along with new seasons of NBC’s long-running competition series “American Ninja Warrior.” Indie web series “The Dirty D,” a Detroit-set crime drama, moves from Tubi to Peacock for its third season. The road to July’s Summer Olympics in Paris also continues, with Olympic Trials in swimming and diving, track and field, and gymnastics.

Pro wrestling in Scotland and a new season of “Love Island USA” round out this month’s highlights on Peacock.

New on Peacock in June 2024: Top picks

'Queer Planet'

Homosexuality isn’t just a human phenomenon, and this documentary explores the range of sexual orientation and gender expression that exists in the animal kingdom. Actor Andrew Rannells narrates the movie whose trailer promises “gay penguins, bisexual lions, sex-changing clownfish.” That trailer mixes familiar-looking nature documentary footage with the kind of snarky talking-head commentary more common to pop-culture retrospectives.

In addition to some eye-opening nature footage, “Queer Planet” spotlights scientists who are researching sex and gender among animals, challenging accepted ideas about animal behavior. That in turn leads to a greater understanding of the same traits among humans, who are also just animals, after all. It’s another way of opening minds about the natural spectrum of sexuality that has always existed.

Premieres June 6 on Peacock

'Love Island USA' season 6

Although it originated with an extremely popular British format, reality dating series “Love Island” had a bit of a rocky start in the U.S. After three seasons on CBS, the show moved to Peacock for its fourth season in 2022, and it’s been thriving ever since. The upcoming sixth season features “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix as the new host, taking over from “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland.

Once again, 30-plus contestants will be confined to a Fiji villa, where they’ll compete in challenges and couple up in order to remain in the game and emerge victorious. New episodes will premiere six days a week, and Peacock promises “jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges and even a few surprise guests” in this latest season.

Premieres June 11 on Peacock

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Sadly, this WWE wrestling event does not take place in an actual castle, but at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. It’s the second WWE Clash at the Castle event, which was initially named after Cardiff Castle in Wales, near the site of the 2022 first edition. The title has become a catch-all designation for WWE events in the U.K., and this will be the first-ever WWE premium event in Scotland.

Appropriately enough, Clash at the Castle will be headlined by Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Other matches will be determined as storylines play out in regular WWE shows leading up to the event, including an episode of “Friday Night SmackDown” that will also take place at OVO Hydro the previous night. Still no castle, though.

Premieres June 15 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in June 2024

June 5: The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

June 6: Queer Planet (Peacock Original)*

June 11: Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)*

June 13: The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

June 20: Megamind Rules!, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

June 25: TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in June 2024

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)++

June 1

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012*

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque*

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante’s Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3*

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)*

Ghostbusters II*

Girls Trip*

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer’s Body

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum*

The Joneses

Limbo*

Love is Strange

Love’s Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers (‘05)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House (‘12)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In

June 2

The Alpinist*

June 3

OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)

June 4

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 - Premiere (Bravo)

Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 - All Episodes (Oxygen)

June 5

The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

June 6

Queer Planet - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Kung Fu Panda*

June 7

Summer Qamp*

Of An Age*

June 11

Love Island USA, Season 6 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

The Weakest Link, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)

June 13

The Dirty D, Season 3 - Premiere - Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)

Family Weekend

What Lies Below

June 14

Cocaine Bear*

June 15

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Ward

June 19

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*

June 20

Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Top Chef, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 24

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 - Finale (Hallmark)+

June 25

TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+

June 26

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Kung Fu Panda 3*

June 28

Champions*

2024 Paris Olympics

June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special

June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats

June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Springboard

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women's Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women's Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men's Synchro Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Synchro Platform

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Platform

June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Platform

June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men’s Platform

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Springboard

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - M Springboard Final

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - W Platform Final

June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field - Heats

June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals

Live sports and events