New on Peacock in June 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Peacock celebrates Pride Month in a major way this June, with the premiere of the documentary feature film “Queer Planet,” plus a selection of newly added movies showcasing the LGBTQ community, including “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Birdcage,” “Philadelphia” and “A Fantastic Woman.”
It’s a fairly slow month for Peacock originals, but Bravo steps up with new seasons of reality favorites “The Real Housewives of Dubai” and “Below Deck Mediterranean,” along with new seasons of NBC’s long-running competition series “American Ninja Warrior.” Indie web series “The Dirty D,” a Detroit-set crime drama, moves from Tubi to Peacock for its third season. The road to July’s Summer Olympics in Paris also continues, with Olympic Trials in swimming and diving, track and field, and gymnastics.
Pro wrestling in Scotland and a new season of “Love Island USA” round out this month’s highlights on Peacock.
New on Peacock in June 2024: Top picks
'Queer Planet'
Homosexuality isn’t just a human phenomenon, and this documentary explores the range of sexual orientation and gender expression that exists in the animal kingdom. Actor Andrew Rannells narrates the movie whose trailer promises “gay penguins, bisexual lions, sex-changing clownfish.” That trailer mixes familiar-looking nature documentary footage with the kind of snarky talking-head commentary more common to pop-culture retrospectives.
In addition to some eye-opening nature footage, “Queer Planet” spotlights scientists who are researching sex and gender among animals, challenging accepted ideas about animal behavior. That in turn leads to a greater understanding of the same traits among humans, who are also just animals, after all. It’s another way of opening minds about the natural spectrum of sexuality that has always existed.
Premieres June 6 on Peacock
'Love Island USA' season 6
Although it originated with an extremely popular British format, reality dating series “Love Island” had a bit of a rocky start in the U.S. After three seasons on CBS, the show moved to Peacock for its fourth season in 2022, and it’s been thriving ever since. The upcoming sixth season features “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix as the new host, taking over from “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland.
Once again, 30-plus contestants will be confined to a Fiji villa, where they’ll compete in challenges and couple up in order to remain in the game and emerge victorious. New episodes will premiere six days a week, and Peacock promises “jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges and even a few surprise guests” in this latest season.
Premieres June 11 on Peacock
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland
Sadly, this WWE wrestling event does not take place in an actual castle, but at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. It’s the second WWE Clash at the Castle event, which was initially named after Cardiff Castle in Wales, near the site of the 2022 first edition. The title has become a catch-all designation for WWE events in the U.K., and this will be the first-ever WWE premium event in Scotland.
Appropriately enough, Clash at the Castle will be headlined by Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Other matches will be determined as storylines play out in regular WWE shows leading up to the event, including an episode of “Friday Night SmackDown” that will also take place at OVO Hydro the previous night. Still no castle, though.
Premieres June 15 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in June 2024
June 5: The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6: Queer Planet (Peacock Original)*
June 11: Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)*
June 13: The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)*
June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
June 20: Megamind Rules!, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
June 25: TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in June 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)
- OMG Fashun, Season 1 (E!)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- Password, Season 2 (NBC)
- Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
- Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)
- Summer House After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)
- Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
- The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)
- When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)++
June 1
- Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
- 2012*
- About Time
- Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
- Anna and the Apocalypse
- Away & Back
- A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
- The Best Man
- Billy Elliot
- The Birdcage
- Blockers*
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- Bride of Chucky
- Brokeback Mountain
- Burlesque*
- Capote
- Caribbean Summer
- Christmas at Dollywood
- Christmas at Graceland
- Christmas at Rome
- Christmas at Vienna
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*
- Clue
- Constantine
- The Croods
- Dante’s Peak
- The Derby Stallion
- Despicable Me 3*
- The Dilemma
- A Fantastic Woman
- Far From Heaven
- Fences
- Ghostbusters (1984)*
- Ghostbusters II*
- Girls Trip*
- Gladiator
- Gods of Egypt
- Hidden Gems
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In My Dreams
- It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
- Jennifer’s Body
- John Wick*
- John Wick: Chapter 2*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum*
- The Joneses
- Limbo*
- Love is Strange
- Love’s Portrait
- Midway (1976)
- Moriah's Lighthouse
- Nantucket Noel
- The Other Guys
- Philadelphia
- Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
- Pride
- Pride (2014)
- The Producers (‘05)
- Puss in Boots
- Red
- Red 2
- Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
- Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
- A Royal Makeover
- RV (2006)
- Safe House (‘12)
- Saved!
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Seed of Chucky
- Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Stomp the Yard
- A Summer to Remember
- TED
- The Terminal
- Turbo
- Van Helsing
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- The Wedding Date
- What Happens in Vegas
- With-In
June 2
- The Alpinist*
June 3
- OMG Fashun, Season 1 - Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)
June 4
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Premiere (NBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 - All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5
- The Valley, Season 1 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6
- Queer Planet - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
- Kung Fu Panda*
June 7
- Summer Qamp*
- Of An Age*
June 11
- Love Island USA, Season 6 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
- The Weakest Link, Season 3 - Finale (NBC)
June 13
- The Dirty D, Season 3 - Premiere - Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
- Family Weekend
- What Lies Below
June 14
- Cocaine Bear*
June 15
- WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Ward
June 19
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*
June 20
- Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) - All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Top Chef, Season 21 - Finale (Bravo)
- Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 24
- When Calls the Heart, Season 11 - Finale (Hallmark)+
June 25
- TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
- Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+
June 26
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
- Kung Fu Panda 3*
June 28
- Champions*
2024 Paris Olympics
- June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special
- June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats
- June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals
- June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Springboard
- June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women's Synchro Springboard
- June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Synchro Platform
- June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Synchro Springboard
- June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women's Synchro Platform
- June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men's Synchro Springboard
- June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Springboard
- June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Platform
- June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Springboard
- June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Platform
- June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Synchro Platform
- June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: M Springboard
- June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Prelim: W Platform
- June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF M Springboard
- June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - SF W Platform
- June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
- June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Men’s Platform
- June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - Final: Women’s Springboard
- June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - M Springboard Final
- June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving - W Platform Final
- June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field - Heats
- June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming
- June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
- June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals
Live sports and events
- June 1: Pro Motocross Championship – Hangtown
- June 1: IMSA – Detroit
- June 1: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
- June 1-2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic
- June 1-2: The 79th U.S. Women’s Open
- June 1-2: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
- June 1-2: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open
- June 1-2: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open
- June 1-2: INDYCAR - Streets of Detroit
- June 1-2: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- June 2: HSBC SVNS - Madrid
- June 2: Wanda Diamond League - Stockholm
- June 2-9: Criterium du Dauphine 2024
- June 3: Golf’s Longest Day
- June 4: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
- June 6-9: PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament
- June 6-9: 2024 Roland-Garros - French Open
- June 7-9: ShopRite LPGA Classic
- June 7-9: PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Champ
- June 7-9: INDYCAR - Road America
- June 8: Pro Motocross Championship – Thunder Valley
- June 8: USMNT – USA v. Columbia (Spanish)
- June 8-9: IMSA – Montreal - Porsche Carrera Cup
- June 8-9: IMSA – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Mid Ohio
- June 9: NXT Battleground
- June 10-16: Live From the U.S. Open
- June 12: USMNT – USA v. Brazil (Spanish)
- June 13-15: Meijer LPGA Classic
- June 13-16: The 124th U.S. Open
- June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland
- June 15: Boxxer: Chris Billam-Smith v. Richard Riakporhe
- June 15: Pro Motocross Championship – High Point
- June 18-21: Royal Ascot
- June 20-23: PGA TOUR Travelers Championship
- June 20-23: KPMG PGA Women’s Championship
- June 21-23: IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Watkins Glen
- June 21-23: PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open
- June 21-23: INDYCAR - Laguna Seca
- June 23: World Surf League Tahiti Bound
- June 23: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 1
- June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open
- June 27-30: PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic
- June 27-29: LPGA Dow Championship
- June 29: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
- June 29-30: 111th Tour de France
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.