Peacock deal takes off 30% for a limited time — get it before it’s gone

Peacock is one of the best streaming services we've tested. It's got tons of shows and movies, including the latest releases from NBC and Universal Studios. Plus, you get an incredible live sports selection, including an exclusive NFL livestream this week between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Right now, new Peacock subscribers can get $3 off a Peacock Premium subscription for 4 months via coupon code "TGIF." That brings the monthly price down from $7.99 a month to just $4.99, making Peacock one of the most affordable streaming services you can sign up for right now.

Peacock: $3 off a month for 4 months

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. You can get your first 4 months of Peacock Premium (ad-supported) for just $4.99 a month. That's $3 off the normal price of $7.99 a month.

Use coupon code "TGIF" to get this price.

There's possibly never been a better time to sign up for Peacock than right now. Yes, the Olympics are over, but NFL and college football are both starting back up. The NFL is even putting a game exclusively on Peacock this Friday (Sept. 6) — one of three NFL games on Peacock this week alone — and it's probably the biggest reason to sign up for Peacock this month.

But it's not the only reason to sign up right now. Peacock also recently added "Homicide: Life on the Streets," which might just be the greatest crime show of all time. If you've never watched it before, it's a must-watch show, with maybe only the new season of "Slow Horses" on Apple TV Plus being more worthy of your time this month.

Of course, for some people (like myself), Peacock is a must-have streaming service because it's the home of most Premier League livestreams in the U.S. So if you're like me and need your soccer fix, this deal is a great time to get it at a discount.

If this specific deal doesn't speak to you but you're still interested in signing up for Peacock, check out our Peacock TV promo codes guide. And if you're still not sure if you should sign up, check out everything new on Peacock this month.