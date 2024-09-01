New on Peacock in September 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new Peacock show and movie you won't want to miss this month
September is the official fall kickoff, and that means some fairly big events are happening around the world and on Peacock. This month alone, there's a whole slew of goodies to watch, including the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's also the start of football season, with the first game between the Ravens and the Chiefs for an explosive night of sports action.
Meanwhile, you can also catch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist," a true crime thriller adapted from a popular podcast that explores an armed robbery that happened during an afterparty following Muhammad Ali's legendary 1970 comeback fight. Starring Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle, it's a Peacock original that you won't want to miss.
Below, check out our picks for some of the best additions to Peacock for September. But that's not all. Find a full collection of everything you can expect to see coming to the streamer this month below that as well. Let's just say it's truly shaping up to be a busy spooky season, especially with the introduction of Peacock's "Face Your Fears" Horror Collection.
New on Peacock in September 2024: Top picks
'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'
Travel back to 1970 and witness Muhammad Ali's legendary 1970 fight before heading over to the infamous afterparty that took place following the brawl hosted by Chicken Man (Kevin Hart). The massive guest list, riddled with celebrities and rich attendees, becomes a target of a meticulously planned heist that goes down in history as one of Atlanta's most daring criminal exploits. In the aftermath of the robbery, Chicken Man finds himself at the center of the investigation, determined to prove his innocence. His path crosses with J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) a Black detective in Atlanta's newly integrated police department as he desperately tries to prove his innocence.
Premieres September 5 on Peacock
'Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game'
The opening clash of the 2024 NFL season is set for Thursday, September 5th, featuring a rematch of the previous year's AFC Championship Game. The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their home turf. The Chiefs, still basking in the glory of their back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs, will be looking to kickstart their quest for a historic three-peat. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be looking to get their revenge. This live event will be available to watch on Peacock as well as on CBS.
Premieres September 5 on Peacock
Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump
The highly anticipated first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, is about to kick off in mid-September. The stage is set for a fiery face-off as these two political heavyweights clash over a wide range of issues. With the nation deeply divided and the stakes higher than ever, this initial debate promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race, and you can catch it on Peacock as well as on live TV.
Premieres September 10 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in September 2024
- * = is exclusive to Peacock
- (+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
- (++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
September 5: "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" (Peacock Original)*
September 12: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 15: Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Homicide: Life on the Street (Streaming Debut)
August 20: Face to Face with Scott Peterson (Peacock Original)*
August 23: The Killer (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Gary (Peacock Original)*
August 30: The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 30: The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive)*
Everything new on Peacock in September 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
- Bel-Air, Season 3 (Peacock Original)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)
- Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10
- Chicago PD, Season 12
- Chicago Fire, Season 13
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
September 1
- Bones, Seasons 1-12
- Martin, Seasons 1-5
- 27 Dresses
- 30 Days of Night (2007)
- Aftermath
- All of My Heart
- All of My Heart: Inn Love
- All of My Heart: The Wedding
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- American Me
- Americano
- Amityville 3-D*
- The Amityville Harvest*
- Amityville II: The Possession*
- Amityville Moon*
- The Amityville Uprising*
- Anger Management
- Blue Bayou*
- Bride of Frankenstein
- Candyman (‘92)
- The Card Counter*
- Ca$h
- Cesar Chavez
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
- Colombiana*
- The Creature Walks Among Us
- Curse of the Werewolf
- Dawn of the Dead
- Dead Silence
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
- Dracula (‘79)
- Dracula’s Daughter
- The Evil of Frankenstein
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- Exposed
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- The Forever Purge*
- The Forger*
- Forrest Gump
- Frankenstein (‘31)
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- The Frighteners
- The Funhouse
- Get Out*
- Goal! The Dream Begins
- The Great Gilly Hopkins
- The Grudge (2004)*
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Halloween (‘18)
- Halloween II*
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch*
- Halloween Kills*
- Happy Death Day*
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Happy Gillmore
- Head Over Heels (2024)
- Her Smell
- Holiday Hearts
- Hollow Man
- Hollow Man 2
- Holly & Ivy
- Honey (‘03)
- Hot Fuzz
- Hotel Transylvania*
- Hotel Transylvania 2*
- Insidious*
- Insidious: Chapter 2*
- The Invisible Man Returns
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge
- The Invisible Woman (‘40)
- It Came From Outer Space
- Kiss at Pine Lake
- La Bamba
- Land of the Dead
- The Last Exorcism
- Leatherface*
- Leprechaun*
- Leprechaun II*
- Little Rascals
- Love Under the Rainbow
- Mama
- Mechanic: Resurrection*
- Mercy
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Ms. Matched
- The Mummy (‘17)*
- The Mummy (‘99)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy’s Curse
- The Mummy’s Ghost
- The Mummy’s Hand
- The Mummy’s Tomb
- My Blueberry Nights
- A Nashville Christmas Carol
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Night Monster
- Night of the Living Dead (1990)
- Night of the Living Dead 3D
- Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
- North to Home
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Pain and Glory*
- Paul
- The People Under the Stairs
- Perfect Harmony (2022)
- Phantom of the Opera (‘43)
- Phantom of the Opera (‘62)
- Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
- Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death
- Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
- Pretty Persuasion
- Prince of Darkness
- Quinceañera
- Raise a Glass to Love
- The Raven (‘35)
- Robin Hood
- The Rundown
- The Santa Stakeout
- Savages
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)
- School of Rock
- The Scorpion King
- The Serpent and The Rainbow
- Shaun the Sheep
- Shaun the Sheep (2015)
- Shaun of the Dead
- Shocker
- The Skeleton Key
- Skyscraper*
- Slither
- Snitch (2013)*
- Son of Frankenstein
- Spare Parts
- Split*
- The Strange Case of Doctor Rx
- Studio 666*
- Sugar Plum Twist
- Tales From the Hood
- Texas Chainsaw 3D*
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation*
- They Live
- The Thing
- Tremors
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- United 93
- Us
- Videodrome
- Village of the Damned
- Warm Bodies*
- Werewolf of London
- Wild Card*
- World Trade Center
- The World’s End
September 5
- Bel-Air, Season 3 - Finale - 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Premiere - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)
September 6
- NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 7
- Redeeming Love*
September 8
- Rams vs. Lions - SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)
- 2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)
- His & Hers +
September 10
- Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Finale (NBC)
- CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption
- Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
September 11
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Reunion, Part 1 - Uncensored (Bravo)*
September 12
- Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)*
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Finale (Bravo)
- 2:22
September 13
- Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
- Freakonomics
September 14
- The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening +
September 15
- Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
- Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
- FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)
- FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)
- The Heiress and the Handyman
- Loving Pablo
- Lowriders
- Zoot Suit
September 18
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Reunion, Part 2 - Uncensored (Bravo)*
September 17
- World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
September 19
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 - Premiere (Bravo)*
September 20
- Cashback
- Centurion
- Food Inc.
- Goon
- Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
September 22
- Falling Together +
September 24
- Below Deck Mediterranean After Show - Finale (Bravo Digital)
- Brilliant Minds, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 26 - Premiere (NBC)
September 25
- America's Got Talent, Season 19 - Finale (NBC)
September 26
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 - Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 - Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 - Premiere (NBC)
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
- People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 (NBC)
- Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - Premiere - 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
September 29
- The Real West +
September 30
- The Proud Rebel
2024 Paris Paralympics
- Opening Ceremony: August 28
- Blind Soccer: September 1-3, September 5, September 7
- Boccia: August 29 - September 5
- Goalball: August 30 - September 5
- Para Archery: August 30 - September 5
- Para Badminton: August 29 - September 2
- Para Canoe: September 6-8
- Para Cycling Road: September 4-7
- Para Cycling Track: August 29 - September 1
- Para Equestrian (Dressage): September 3-4, September 6-7
- Para Judo: September 5-7
- Para Powerlifting: September 4-8
- Para Rowing: August 30 - September 1
- Para Swimming: August 29 - September 7
- Para Table Tennis: August 29 - September 7
- Para Taekwondo: August 29-31
- Para Track & Field: August 30 - September 8
- Para Triathlon: September 1-2
- Shooting Para Sport: September 1 - September 5
- Sitting Volleyball: September 1 - September 7
- Wheelchair Basketball: August 29 - September 8
- Wheelchair Fencing: September 3-7
- Wheelchair Rugby: August 29 - September 2
- Wheelchair Tennis: August 30 - September 7
- Closing Ceremony: September 8
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday starting 9/2)
September 1: Premier League Matchweek 3
September 1: Curtis Cup - Final Round
September 1: Betfred British Masters - Final Round
September 1: PGAT TOUR Championship - Final Round
September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship - Final Round
September 1: WWE NXT No Mercy
September 1: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile Race 2
September 1: IMSA – COTA
September 1-8: La Vuelta a España
September 4: NFL Kickoff Eve
September 5: NFL Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
September 5: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Tonga v. Fiji
September 5: Wanda Diamond League - Zurich
September 6: NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 6: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
September 6: NXT Level Up
September 6-8: PGA TOUR Champions Ascension Charity Classic
September 7-8: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 2
September 7: Notre Dame Football – Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame
September 7: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 1
September 7: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Japan v. USA
September 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Canada
September 7: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC
September 8: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
September 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC
September 8: NFL Sunday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
September 8: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2
September 9-11: Folds of Honor Collegiate
September 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. New Zealand
September 12-15: DP World Tour Amgen Irish Open
September 12-15: Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation
September 12-15: SOLHEIM CUP
September 12-15: PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship
September 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
September 13: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington FC
September 13-14: Wanda Diamond League - Brussels
September 13-15: INDYCAR – Nashville
September 13-15: PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International
September 14-15: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby Semifinals
September 14: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 2
September 14: Big Ten Football - Week 3
September 14: HBCU NY Classic - Morehouse College vs. Howard University
September 14: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC
September 14: Premier League Matchweek 4
September 15: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
September 15: NFL Sunday Night Football - Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
September 18: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. León
September 19-22: DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship
September 19-22: LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
September 19-22: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
September 20-22: PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship
September 20-22: IMSA – Indianapolis
September 21: Big Ten Football - Week 4
September 21: SuperMX World Championship
September 21: Notre Dame Football – Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame
September 21-22: Premier League Matchweek 5
September 22: NFL Sunday Night Football - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
September 22: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
September 22: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC
September 23-29: Live From the Presidents Cup
September 25: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
September 26-29: DP World Tour acciona Open de Espana
September 26-29: Presidents Cup
September 27: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
September 27-29: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
September 28: Notre Dame Football – Louisville vs. Notre Dame (Peacock Exclusive)*
September 28: California Crown
September 28: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC
September 28: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey
September 28: Big Ten Football - Week 5
September 28-29: Premier League Matchweek 6
September 29: NFL Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
September 29: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
September 29: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
September 30: Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.