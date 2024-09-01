New on Peacock in September 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

September is the official fall kickoff, and that means some fairly big events are happening around the world and on Peacock. This month alone, there's a whole slew of goodies to watch, including the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. It's also the start of football season, with the first game between the Ravens and the Chiefs for an explosive night of sports action.

Meanwhile, you can also catch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist," a true crime thriller adapted from a popular podcast that explores an armed robbery that happened during an afterparty following Muhammad Ali's legendary 1970 comeback fight. Starring Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle, it's a Peacock original that you won't want to miss.

Below, check out our picks for some of the best additions to Peacock for September. But that's not all. Find a full collection of everything you can expect to see coming to the streamer this month below that as well. Let's just say it's truly shaping up to be a busy spooky season, especially with the introduction of Peacock's "Face Your Fears" Horror Collection.

New on Peacock in September 2024: Top picks

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Travel back to 1970 and witness Muhammad Ali's legendary 1970 fight before heading over to the infamous afterparty that took place following the brawl hosted by Chicken Man (Kevin Hart). The massive guest list, riddled with celebrities and rich attendees, becomes a target of a meticulously planned heist that goes down in history as one of Atlanta's most daring criminal exploits. In the aftermath of the robbery, Chicken Man finds himself at the center of the investigation, determined to prove his innocence. His path crosses with J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle) a Black detective in Atlanta's newly integrated police department as he desperately tries to prove his innocence.

Premieres September 5 on Peacock

'Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game'

NFL schedule 2024: Chiefs to host Ravens for NFL Kickoff | Pro Football Talk | NFL on NBC - YouTube Watch On

The opening clash of the 2024 NFL season is set for Thursday, September 5th, featuring a rematch of the previous year's AFC Championship Game. The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to their home turf. The Chiefs, still basking in the glory of their back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs, will be looking to kickstart their quest for a historic three-peat. Meanwhile, the Ravens will be looking to get their revenge. This live event will be available to watch on Peacock as well as on CBS.

Premieres September 5 on Peacock

Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump

The highly anticipated first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, is about to kick off in mid-September. The stage is set for a fiery face-off as these two political heavyweights clash over a wide range of issues. With the nation deeply divided and the stakes higher than ever, this initial debate promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race, and you can catch it on Peacock as well as on live TV.

Premieres September 10 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in September 2024

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

September 5: "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" (Peacock Original)*

September 12: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*

Everything new on Peacock in September 2024

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10

Chicago PD, Season 12

Chicago Fire, Season 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

September 1





Bones, Seasons 1-12









Martin, Seasons 1-5









27 Dresses

30 Days of Night (2007)

Aftermath

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Me

Americano

Amityville 3-D*

The Amityville Harvest*

Amityville II: The Possession*

Amityville Moon*

The Amityville Uprising*

Anger Management

Blue Bayou*

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman (‘92)

The Card Counter*

Ca$h

Cesar Chavez

Child’s Play (1988)

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

Colombiana*

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of the Werewolf

Dawn of the Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (‘79)

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Exposed

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Forever Purge*

The Forger*

Forrest Gump

Frankenstein (‘31)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out*

Goal! The Dream Begins

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Grudge (2004)*

Hacksaw Ridge

Halloween (‘18)

Halloween II*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch*

Halloween Kills*

Happy Death Day*

Happy Death Day 2U

Happy Gillmore

Head Over Heels (2024)

Her Smell

Holiday Hearts

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Holly & Ivy

Honey (‘03)

Hot Fuzz

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

Insidious*

Insidious: Chapter 2*

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman (‘40)

It Came From Outer Space

Kiss at Pine Lake

La Bamba

Land of the Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface*

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Little Rascals

Love Under the Rainbow

Mama

Mechanic: Resurrection*

Mercy

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ms. Matched

The Mummy (‘17)*

The Mummy (‘99)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

My Blueberry Nights

A Nashville Christmas Carol

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Night Monster

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

North to Home

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Pain and Glory*

Paul

The People Under the Stairs

Perfect Harmony (2022)

Phantom of the Opera (‘43)

Phantom of the Opera (‘62)

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead

Pretty Persuasion

Prince of Darkness

Quinceañera

Raise a Glass to Love

The Raven (‘35)

Robin Hood

The Rundown

The Santa Stakeout

Savages

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter (AKA Saw 3D)

School of Rock

The Scorpion King

The Serpent and The Rainbow

Shaun the Sheep

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shaun of the Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Skyscraper*

Slither

Snitch (2013)*

Son of Frankenstein

Spare Parts

Split*

The Strange Case of Doctor Rx

Studio 666*

Sugar Plum Twist

Tales From the Hood

Texas Chainsaw 3D*

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation*

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

United 93

Us

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Warm Bodies*

Werewolf of London

Wild Card*

World Trade Center

The World’s End

September 5

Bel-Air, Season 3 - Finale - 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Premiere - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Ravens vs. Chiefs - NFL Kickoff Game (NBC and Peacock)

September 6

NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 7

Redeeming Love*

September 8

Rams vs. Lions - SNF Opener (NBC and Peacock)

2024 Summer Paralympics Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

His & Hers +

September 10

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 - Finale (NBC)

CNBC Disruptor 50: AI & The Future of Disruption

Presidential Debate: Harris v. Trump (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

September 11

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Reunion, Part 1 - Uncensored (Bravo)*

September 12

Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (Peacock Original)*

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Finale (Bravo)

2:22

September 13

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

Freakonomics

September 14

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening +

September 15

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)

The Heiress and the Handyman

Loving Pablo

Lowriders

Zoot Suit

September 18

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 - Reunion, Part 2 - Uncensored (Bravo)*

September 17

World’s Most Notorious Killers, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

September 19

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 - Premiere (Bravo)*

September 20

Cashback

Centurion

Food Inc.

Goon

Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

September 22

Falling Together +

September 24

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show - Finale (Bravo Digital)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 - Premiere (NBC)

September 25

America's Got Talent, Season 19 - Finale (NBC)

September 26

Chicago Fire, Season 13 - Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 - Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 - Premiere (NBC)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 - Premiere - 7 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*

September 29

The Real West +

September 30

The Proud Rebel

2024 Paris Paralympics

Opening Ceremony: August 28

Blind Soccer: September 1-3, September 5, September 7

Boccia: August 29 - September 5

Goalball: August 30 - September 5

Para Archery: August 30 - September 5

Para Badminton: August 29 - September 2

Para Canoe: September 6-8

Para Cycling Road: September 4-7

Para Cycling Track: August 29 - September 1

Para Equestrian (Dressage): September 3-4, September 6-7

Para Judo: September 5-7

Para Powerlifting: September 4-8

Para Rowing: August 30 - September 1

Para Swimming: August 29 - September 7

Para Table Tennis: August 29 - September 7

Para Taekwondo: August 29-31

Para Track & Field: August 30 - September 8

Para Triathlon: September 1-2

Shooting Para Sport: September 1 - September 5

Sitting Volleyball: September 1 - September 7

Wheelchair Basketball: August 29 - September 8

Wheelchair Fencing: September 3-7

Wheelchair Rugby: August 29 - September 2

Wheelchair Tennis: August 30 - September 7

Closing Ceremony: September 8

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (returns August 12, Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (returns August 14, Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (returns August 12, Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday starting 9/2)

September 1: Premier League Matchweek 3

September 1: Curtis Cup - Final Round

September 1: Betfred British Masters - Final Round

September 1: PGAT TOUR Championship - Final Round

September 1: LPGA FM Global Championship - Final Round

September 1: WWE NXT No Mercy

September 1: INDYCAR – Milwaukee Mile Race 2

September 1: IMSA – COTA

September 1-8: La Vuelta a España

September 4: NFL Kickoff Eve

September 5: NFL Kickoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

September 5: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Tonga v. Fiji

September 5: Wanda Diamond League - Zurich

September 6: NFL Exclusive - Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 6: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 6: NXT Level Up

September 6-8: PGA TOUR Champions Ascension Charity Classic

September 7-8: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 2

September 7: Notre Dame Football – Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame

September 7: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 1

September 7: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby – Japan v. USA

September 7: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Canada

September 7: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC

September 8: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

September 8: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Brooklyn FC

September 8: NFL Sunday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

September 8: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2

September 9-11: Folds of Honor Collegiate

September 10: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. New Zealand

September 12-15: DP World Tour Amgen Irish Open

September 12-15: Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation

September 12-15: SOLHEIM CUP

September 12-15: PGA TOUR Fortinet Championship

September 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 13: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington FC

September 13-14: Wanda Diamond League - Brussels

September 13-15: INDYCAR – Nashville

September 13-15: PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International

September 14-15: Pacific Nations Cup Rugby Semifinals

September 14: SuperMX World Champs – Playoffs 2

September 14: Big Ten Football - Week 3

September 14: HBCU NY Classic - Morehouse College vs. Howard University

September 14: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC

September 14: Premier League Matchweek 4

September 15: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

September 15: NFL Sunday Night Football - Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

September 18: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. León

September 19-22: DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship

September 19-22: LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship

September 19-22: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

September 20-22: PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship

September 20-22: IMSA – Indianapolis

September 21: Big Ten Football - Week 4

September 21: SuperMX World Championship

September 21: Notre Dame Football – Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame

September 21-22: Premier League Matchweek 5

September 22: NFL Sunday Night Football - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

September 22: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 22: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. DC Power FC

September 23-29: Live From the Presidents Cup

September 25: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

September 26-29: DP World Tour acciona Open de Espana

September 26-29: Presidents Cup

September 27: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

September 27-29: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

September 28: Notre Dame Football – Louisville vs. Notre Dame (Peacock Exclusive)*

September 28: California Crown

September 28: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC

September 28: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Monterrey

September 28: Big Ten Football - Week 5

September 28-29: Premier League Matchweek 6

September 29: NFL Sunday Night Football - Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

September 29: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

September 29: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

September 30: Blessings Collegiate Invitational