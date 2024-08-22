Peacock just added one of the greatest crime shows of all time — and its 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Peacock just added one of the great crime shows of all time to its library: "Homicide" Life on the Street."

If you're my age (a spry 32) or younger, you might not be familiar with this legendary show. The seventh and final season ended in 1999 and while it was syndicated on a few networks, it's been notoriously hard to find. Physical media releases have been sporadic and until now, it had not been on any streaming service. So unless you had parents who waxed poetically about the show or caught syndicated reruns, you might never have seen it.

Thankfully though, Peacock has now remedied this egregious error. And after reading this, I'm positive you'll want to start watching all seven seasons immediately.

The influence of 'Homicide" Life on the Street' is still felt today — and it's must-watch TV

"Homicide" Life on the Street" chronicles the (fictional) work of the Baltimore, Maryland Police Department's Homicide Unit. Like many crime shows, it features a large ensemble cast, but the performances of Richard Belzer as Detective John Munch and Andre Braugher as Detective Frank Pembleton really stand out.

Retro NBC TV Show Promo Homicide Life On The Streets 1994 Robin Williams

If that synopsis had you going "Wait a second ..." it's probably because you've heard of that premise before — because it's similar to "The Wire." And you'd be correct in thinking that, because "Homicide" Life on the Street" is based on the book "Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets" by David Simon, who later created "The Wire."

Or maybe it sounded familiar because ... hadn't you watched a show starring Belzer as Detective Munch? Yes, you probably have, because Belzer's performance as Munch continued after "Homicide: Life on the Streets" on another famous crime drama — "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." Between the two shows, he played the character regularly for 22 seasons of television.

And of course, let's not forget Andre Braugher, whose performance as Detective Frank Pembleton became the show's signature character. Not only did he win an Emmy for his portrayal of the acerbic homicide detective, he'd later go on to play another police officer — Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" — winning another two Emmys.

When I tell you that the influence of "Homicide: Life on the Street" is still being felt today, this is the influence I'm referring to. And that's not even getting into the show's numerous awards, including Peabody Awards, Emmys, Directors Guild of America and more. Nor is it getting into the multiple publications that rank it on best TV shows of all time lists.

Nor is it getting into the many notable people who have been involved in the show, from executive producers Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana to actors Steve Buscemi (nominated for a DGA award for directing the episode "Finnegan's Wake," Robin Williams (Emmy nomination for the episode "Bop Gun"), Lily Tomlin (Emmy nomination for the episode "The Hat") and Vincent D'Onofrio (Emmy nomination for the episode "Subway").

Plenty of people throw the words "must-see TV" around, including myself. But I promise you when it's used to refer to "Homicide: Life on the Street" it isn't hyperbolic. If you don't believe me, at least trust Rotten Tomatoes. The show holds a 91% "fresh" rating on the platform, with the first two seasons scoring a perfect 100%.

Watch all seven seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street" on Peacock now