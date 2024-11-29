How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online — stream 'Counting Coup' from anywhere, free trial

Titled "Counting Coup", episode 12 takes its name from the Native American tradition of making sport from war to belittle an enemy and win a psychological edge. Getting within touching distance but resisting the urge to kill is the aim of the game, which bodes well in the context of the Dutton conflict. Here's how to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 date, streaming info "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12 airs on Sunday, December 1 in the U.S. and Canada. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia can tune in on Monday, December 2.

• U.S. — Paramount Network via Philo, Sling TV or Fubo

• Canada & U.K. — Paramount Plus

• AU — Stan

Everything about Beth (Kelly Reilly) makes her the obvious suspect for the hit on Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), but this feels a little too straightforward, a little too clumsy. Has her bravado and bloodlust got the better of her, or is she being framed?

The way Beth conducts herself would make her extremely easy to stitch up, especially now that John's no longer around to assuage that temper. Her reaction to news of the authorities closing in on Jamie (Wes Bentley), however, suggests she's a better chess player than that.

As desperately as she wants Jamie's head on a stick, landing the decisive blow at this moment would be Pyrrhic, blowing the war for the sake of a battle. Kayce (Luke Grimes), on the other hand, is champing at the bit, while discord is spreading through the bunkhouse.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online in the U.S.

"Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12 premieres on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 1 in the U.S.. Episodes air in the same slot weekly.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can get Paramount Network on live TV streaming services like Philo (7-day FREE trial), Sling TV or Fubo.

Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 12; it has limited channels and features but comes with a free trial. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online from anywhere

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online in Canada

"Yellowstone" season 5 is streaming on Paramount Plus in Canada, with episode 12 set to land on the streaming service on Sunday, December 1.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online in the U.K.

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of "Yellowstone" season 5 in the U.K., with episode 12 set to arrive on Monday, December 2.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 12 online in Australia

Stan is the only place to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 in Australia. Episode 12 lands on Monday, December 2.

