How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online and from anywhere

After a near two-year wait, "Yellowstone" season 5 resumes tonight with episode 9 of 14, titled "Desire Is All You Need". Even by John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) standards, the line between ally and enemy has become imperceptibly fine, and one way or another, he's running out of road. The only question is: whose hand will strike the telling blow?

Here's how to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 date, streaming info "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 episodes air on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, starting November 10. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia can tune in on Mondays.

• U.S. — Paramount Network via Philo, Sling TV or FuboTV

• Canada & U.K. — Paramount Plus

• AU — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Costner's well-documented exit, due in part to a scheduling conflict, has forced Taylor Sheridan to write John out a little more hastily than planned, though the sense is that Duttons' patriarch was never supposed to see this, the final season of the show, out. You can rest assured, however, that he hasn't just disappeared overnight.

John will appear in "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, but these appearances will be restricted to pre-filmed segments. The conflict between John and Jamie (Wes Bentley) had escalated dangerously by the end of episode 8, "A Knife and No Coin", driven by John's ruthless political scheming, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) stuck the boot in by forcing Jamie to kill off his biological father, who'd ordered the unsuccessful hit on the Dutton family.

By marrying Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth has invited a tiger to tea, and with Kayce (Luke Grimes) allied with Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the fallout is going to make King Lear look considered. Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premieres on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 10 in the U.S.. Episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

The season premiere will also air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can get Paramount Network on live TV streaming services like Philo, Sling TV or FuboTV. Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, but it has limited channels and features compared to alternatives. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

Philo is a streaming service that offers a selection of live and on-demand television channels. It includes various cable channels, including popular networks like AMC, HGTV, Food Network, and Discovery Channel, among others. Philo is known for its affordability compared to traditional cable TV packages, as it offers a lower monthly subscription fee of $28 a month.

Try Philo now for free with a seven-day free trial.

Sling TV is our favorite live TV streaming service. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, FX and TNT. You can get Paramount Network by adding on the Comedy Extra package for $5.

Get 50% off your first month for a limited time

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Network and CBS aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is streaming on Paramount Plus in Canada, with episodes landing on the streaming service each Sunday, starting November 10.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 in the U.K., with episodes airing each Monday, following the premiere on November 11.

If you're traveling abroad, you can access your usual U.K. streaming service from anywhere

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan is the only place to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 in Australia. Episodes go out each Monday, starting November 11.

Outside Australia? Aussies traveling abroad can unblock Stan from anywhere

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 trailer

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 cast

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd

Denim Richards as Colby

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

Jen Landon as Teeter

Kathryn Kelly as Emily

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

Kai Caster as Rowdy

Lainey Wilson as Abby

Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood

