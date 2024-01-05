How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 online

R U ready for it?! It's almost time to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 online, even if you don't have cable. The reality competition series has a new home on MTV and will feature 14 queens vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000

When and where to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 premieres Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (via Sling, Fubo or Philo)

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 is introducing a new twist in the premiere episode, with two groups participating in maxi challenges with the themes "MTV’s Spring Break" and "Queen Choice Awards." The contestants will then have to "Rate-A-Queen" and rank each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of the challenge.

RuPaul herself is back to host, and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison also return. They'll be joined this season by guest judges Charlize Theron, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kyra Sedgwick, Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi and Joel Kim Booster.

Here's what you need to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 online. Scroll down for the full cast list.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 anywhere on Earth

Just because MTV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 in the US

U.S. fans can watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 premiere today (Friday, Jan. 5) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get MTV — yes, MTV somehow fits under "comedy." Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels, while Philo is ultra-affordable.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Get either the Orange or Blue plan for $40, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get MTV.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including MTV.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get to cut the cord. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime, HGTV and Hallmark Channel. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

All three services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 16 will not be streaming on Paramount Plus.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" is on Paramount Plus as an exclusive to the service, but that's not the case for all shows in the franchise.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 in Canada

R-U ready, Canadians? Because RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 will be available on the same day as the U.S. airing, an hour later at 9 p.m. ET, via Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial, so you can check out all that it has to offer.

If you're a traveler who wants to use the streaming services you already pay for, you can get access with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 in the UK

British fans can watch "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 16 exclusively on World of Wonder’s platform, WOW Presents Plus.

Episodes will be available the day after they air in the U.S., which means they will drop on Saturdays.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 16 on Stan.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

If you're traveling in Australia but geo-blocked from using your streaming services, ExpressVPN can help.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 16 cast

The cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 16 consists of 14 queens. They are: