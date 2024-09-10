This romantic comedy movie just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and viewers disagree with critics

While popular action-thriller movies like "Rebel Ridge" and "Edge of Tomorrow" have dominated Netflix’s top 10 this week, an almost 20-year-old movie has somehow snuck into this list — and it has incredibly divided reviews.

Currently sitting in the No.10 spot is "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (as of September 10), a romantic comedy-drama that follows a woman who faces betrayal and divorce from her cheating husband. With support from her grandmother, she goes on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

While critics have offered mixed opinions on the movie, audiences have rallied around it, giving it a much higher score and defending its appeal on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though it probably won’t be No.1 on the streaming service, there’s a chance it could rise through the ranks slowly the more people notice it. But is it worth watching? Here’s everything to know about "Diary of a Mad Black Woman"...

What is 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' about?

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Diary of a Mad Black Woman" is directed by Darren Grant and written by Tyler Perry. It's a romantic drama-comedy that follows Helen McCarter (Kimberly Elise), a devoted wife who discovers that her husband Charles (Steve Harris) is cheating on her and wants a divorce.

After being abruptly thrown out of her home, Helen goes through a journey of self-discovery and healing with the help of her strong and supportive family, including her grandmother, Madea (played by Tyler Perry himself). Madea is a no-nonsense, wise and outspoken matriarch who provides both comic relief and sage advice throughout the movie.

'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' reviews — why are viewers split?

It seems as though viewers have very different opinions when it comes to "Diary of a Mad Black Woman". Critics gave this movie a low score of 16% while audiences rated it high at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes . Most of the criticism comes down to the exaggerated humor and uneven balance between comedy, romance and serious drama.

Amy Biancolli from Houston Chronicle said: "The film itself is a touch insane, veering from comedy to cornball melodrama (and torture!) with such startling alacrity that viewers might laugh and not know if they're supposed to." Washington Post’s Michael O'Sullivan wasn’t a fan either: "To review Diary of a Mad Black Woman is really to review three different movies, none of which are very good."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there are some critics who enjoyed this romantic comedy. Ruthe Stein from San Francisco Chronicle stated that the movie is "raucous and overwrought, but it’s still a hoot to watch."

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

And then there are the audience reviews, which are a lot more positive. Some said they "loved everything about it" while others agreed it "doesn’t deserve one star." The most common review of this movie is that while it’s very funny, it still tells a "surprisingly intriguing story."

Judging by the different critics and audience reviews, "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" is made for people with a very specific type of humor. Director Darren Grant knew this would have melodramatic elements, and so it’s ideal for anyone who seeks an entertaining watch that isn’t afraid to be silly at times.

Should you stream 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman'?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

With split reviews and mixed critical responses, "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" remains an interesting choice. However, if you enjoy romantic comedies with a strong dose of humor and emotional depth, this movie might resonate with you. It’s especially worth a watch for those who appreciate Tyler Perry’s distinctive storytelling and the charismatic presence of Madea.

Not totally sold on it? Check out this action movie on Prime Video before it leaves the streamer . You can also see our guide on the best Netflix movies in 2024 if you’re looking for something to watch.

Stream "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" on Netflix.