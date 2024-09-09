Don't miss one of the best mystery-thriller movies before it leaves Netflix — you need to stream it right now

I have to admit that I had low expectations when going into the A24 movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies." I’m not really one for teen slashers that are heavy on comedic timing and Gen Z slang, but the murder mystery aspect intrigued me. So, after watching it, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. It’s currently available on Netflix, but it won’t be around for much longer, as it’s set to leave the streaming service soon.

Of course, I don’t want to spoil anything considering this is your classic murder mystery. However, while it might not be a ground-breaking addition to the genre, it delivers plenty of entertainment value with its funny character reactions and shockingly good ending.

With its departure from Netflix just around the corner, now is the perfect time to catch this wild ride. If you’re in the mood for a movie that’s both fun and gripping, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is something you should experience at least once, and here’s why…

What is 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' about?

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" centers around a group of young friends who gather for a hurricane party at a remote mansion. Due to the raging storm outside, they decide to play a murder mystery game called "Bodies Bodies Bodies." The game quickly spirals into chaos when one of the participants is actually found dead.

Paranoia and mistrust ensue as the friends, each with their own secrets and grudges, turn on one another. As they attempt to find the killer among them, their friendships fracture, and they realize that the true danger may not be the storm outside but the deception and betrayal within their circle.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is a very entertaining watch

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a movie that you only need to watch once. While it might not be the best movie ever made, it’s definitely a lot of fun. Rachel Sennott’s performance as Alice stands out the most to me just because she offers incredible comedic relief. Even though Alice isn’t the main character, she still provides some of the movie’s most memorable laughs.

And then I have to give credit to the two main leads: Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova). They both have undeniable chemistry as a couple, and their loyalty to one another is tested throughout the movie when accusations are being thrown left, right and center. Their performances truly ground the movie, adding depth and intensity to the "whodunnit" mystery without it ever falling flat.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is why I truly appreciate movies that embrace fun and don’t take themselves too seriously. In a world where many movies strive for high drama or deep themes, there’s something refreshing about a movie that’s content with just being entertaining. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" excels in this regard, delivering an enjoyable ride without any pretense. It’s a reminder that sometimes, it’s better not to take things too seriously.

(Image credit: Eric Chakeen/A24)

Of course, there are flaws that I need to mention before you dive into the chaos. The main thing is that the movie struggles with balancing strong horror elements and comedy, sometimes leaning too heavily into one aspect at the expense of the other, which left me feeling a bit confused as to where the story was headed. And then there is the cliché dialogue that would probably make anyone cringe at times, but I guess that adds to the movie’s ridiculous humor.

However, despite these flaws, the movie possesses a distinct spirit and an atmospheric storminess (literally) that gives it a unique charm. It has a strong score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences rating 69%. Empire Magazine’s Ella Kemp summarized the movie perfectly: "Tense when it needs to be and awfully good fun throughout. Stupidity reigns supreme for these rich kids, but the filmmakers are smart enough to make Bodies Bodies Bodies stick the landing."

Stream 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' on Netflix now

(Image credit: A24)

If you’re looking for a movie that builds a perfect amount of suspense while dabbling in sharp humor, don’t miss out on "Bodies Bodies Bodies" — which is still available on Netflix. But, it won’t be on the streamer forever, as it’s set to leave on September 19. This means you have ten days to experience this entertaining whodunnit.

With its fun performances, especially from Stenberg, Bakalova, and Sennott, and its playful yet intense narrative, it’s a great pick for anyone seeking an engaging and enjoyable watch. Not feeling it? Check out this new action-thriller that just dropped on Netflix . You can also find the best Netflix shows to stream now in our guide.

Stream "Bodies Bodies Bodies" on Netflix.